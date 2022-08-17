After finding success at the first iteration of Sapporo in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, owner Eyijin “Chris” Song opened Sapporo II in downtown Frederick. The Japanese restaurant offers an array of fresh sushi and sashimi, artfully prepared to be as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. Choose from fish such as tuna, salmon, yellowtail, octopus, squid and more. For those who prefer their meals cooked, the kitchen offers bento boxes, tempura, noodles and fried rice, plus Korean dishes such as bulgogi and bibimbap. Larger parties who want to go all out may be drawn to the sushi and sashimi for four, which leaves the selection up to the chef. Song draws inspiration from his mother, who ran a Japanese restaurant in Seoul, South Korea, for more than 40 years.
Signature Dish: Sapporo II serves up sushi
Mary Grace Keller
