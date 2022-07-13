At Thacher & Rye, celebrity chef Bryan Voltaggio strives to present an approachable fine dining experience, fit for a birthday celebration or an ordinary Tuesday night. Guests can indulge in a multi-course menu in view of the open kitchen, pop outside to The Shed for a single plate or try cocktails at the bar.
The dinner menu offers the taste of the sea with courses such as spiced gulf shrimp with bay seasoning, charred lemon and horseradish aioli.
Hearty appetites may lead to a 14 oz. ribeye served with butterball potatoes, spinach, confit mushrooms and sauce bordelaise. And diners can satisfy their sweet tooth with chocolate orange pudding, cardamom crumb and bay leaf ice cream.
Found in downtown Frederick, the elegant eatery is suited to walk-ins, but the chef recommends reservations if you want to get ahead of the weekend crowd.
In August, Thacher & Rye will present a five-course tasting menu Wednesday through Friday.
Thacher & Rye
228 N. Market St., Frederick
240-332-3186
Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday
Type of food: Mid-Atlantic cuisine with seasonal and local ingredients
Price: Dinner entrées from $21 to $63
Executive chef Bryan Voltaggio recommends: Goat cheese ravioli nestled in a buttery yet acidic sauce with English peas, topped with crispy garlic, crumbles of country ham and artfully arranged basil leaves. The garnish changes with the season, but some version of the dish can always be found on the menu.
