Vintage is back in New Market under new management and serving up what managing partner Amene Jennai describes as "elevated comfort food." The historic building that houses the restaurant was once a general store, hotel and Mealey's restaurant. Today, Vintage is the place to go if you want a signature cocktail after work or to feed the family on a night out. Start your meal with a tuna poke, chicken wings or try another shareable appetizer. Then there's the Vintage Burger, with locally sourced ground beef and aged cheddar on a brioche bun. Under "Mains" on the menu, offerings include shrimp and grits, jumbo lump crab cakes and homemade mac and cheese. Managing partner Amene Jennai said the chicken pot pie has been a popular choice among guests. As for seating, wooden farmhouse tables are available for parties big and small, while the mood-lit lounge booths offer a more intimate feel in view of the bar.
Signature Dish: Vintage's chicken pot pie example of restaurant's comfort food
Mary Grace Keller
