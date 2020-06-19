Frederick will have another year to work out an agreement with the developer of a downtown hotel, but whether the city will share some of the cost of maintaining the sites for the project remains to be seen.
The city’s aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to extend the city’s memorandum of understanding with Plamondon Hospitality Partners through June 30, 2021, a one-year extension to help the two sides deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the finance and hospitality industries as they negotiate and finalize documents to build the hotel along Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick.
The deal had been set to expire on June 30.
But Aldermen Ben MacShane and Derek Shackelford and Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak continue to have reservations about giving Plamondon more than $206,000 to help cover the costs of maintaining parcels that make up the development site.
They objected to the idea at a May workshop, saying the city shouldn’t put in money that it wouldn’t get back if something happened to the project.
All three said last week that their views remain unchanged, despite individual talks with Pete Plamondon, co-president of Plamondon Hospitality Partners about the project.
Kuzemchak said she remains open to hearing other thoughts on the project.
“Right now, I believe we should be focused on those in our community who need help with housing, food, education and health,” she wrote in an email.
MacShane said he thinks the project remains a great investment for the community, but he continues to object to providing the money until there’s additional certainty about how the project will move forward, and the city makes more investments into helping the members of the community who are struggling the most in the current economic climate.
Shackelford said the city shouldn’t be putting the money into the project in the current economic climate, with the effects of the pandemic still being determined.
Plamondon said in a recent interview, that while the company remains committed to the project, the city’s failure to provide the money would put a lot of pressure on the developer to carry the project along until it gets to a point where they can secure the private equity to fund it.
“This is always about taking the long view,” Plamondon said.
Even with the aldermen’s objections, the motion approved Thursday did include the paying of $228,837 that had already been provided to Plamondon for the project.
Ready for more of the same comments anti-hotel comments...
