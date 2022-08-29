After a fire ripped through a downtown Frederick building, business owner Maria Peck was left to pick up the pieces of her beloved boutique, but she was not alone.

On Monday, friends plucked salvageable items from the debris at Tiara Day at the corner of North Market and West Second streets. The building, which also housed apartments and The Record Exchange next door, caught fire Wednesday night. The cause is under investigation.

WalkTheTown

I hope both businesses survive and I hope they are both able to move back after reconstruction. But that reconstruction process will probably take 2 years or more with historical limitations and code enforcement upgrades.

