Maryland's Department of Labor has found more than 500,000 cases of fraudulent unemployment claims since the start of May, according to the department.
The record number of unemployment insurance claims and extra federal benefits available during the pandemic have led to high numbers of fraudulent claims.
The state has flagged 1.3 million claims since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 508,000 since the beginning of May, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a news release.
The state partnered with vendor LexisNexis to identify the potentially fraudulent claims since the week that ended on May 8.
Of the more than 1.1 million in-state claims flagged as potentially fraudulent, 91 percent have either not uploaded the documentation requested to verify their claim or their documentation has been reviewed and denied, according to the release.
Ninety-three percent of the 339,083 out-of-state claims that were flagged had similar situations with verification.
