Summers Farm on Butterfly Lane in Frederick is hosting its first annual Sunflower Festival complete with wagon rides, farm animals and, of course, sunflowers.
“We were looking for another event that we could offer to give folks a chance to come out and experience the farm,” said event coordinator Teresa Summers. “I think people just are looking for things to do.”
The festival started the last weekend of August and remaining dates are Sept. 7, 12 and 13.
Summers Farm was originally a dairy farm. They sold the dairy herd in 1992 to diversify and keep the farm running, Summers said.
This year, they decided to try something new by adding the Sunflower Festival. There are eight acres of over 35 different varieties of sunflowers. Activities such as the corn maze and slides are open and local beer and wine is available from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
As for safety procedures to protect visitors and staff, Summers said the farm is adhering to Gov. Larry Hogan’s order of having people wear a mask when they can’t be six feet apart, such as on the wagon ride to the sunflower field and in the animal barn.
There are signs around the farm reminding people to social distance. High touch areas are also being cleaned regularly.
“We have had no problems,” Summers said. “People are very respectful. They are happy to be outside and … everybody’s doing a nice job.”
This year’s Fall Festival will also be hosted at the farm starting Sept. 19. Instead of sunflowers, visitors will be able to get their own pumpkins while enjoying other activities such as the corn maze, tether ball and pig races. Other entertainment, such as a clown, will be available on various dates.
There will also be more food booths open.
Angie Moser of Middletown visited the farm Sunday with her two children, mother-in-law, father-in-law, nephew, brother-in-law and sister-in-law.
Moser said they most enjoyed the weather and seeing the sunflowers.
She also said she thinks it’s important that events like the Sunflower Festival be offered to the community, especially during this time.
“I feel like it’s a safer activity to do outside and have a little bit of normalcy,” Moser said.
Katherine Leikvoll of Frederick was also at Summers Farm Sunday with her two children and some friends.
“We love Summers Farm and we were very excited to see another opportunity to come to the farm and do the fun stuff and be outside, so it’s a great way to entertain ourselves and enjoy the fresh air,” she said.
Leikvoll also said she feels it’s important that events like the Sunflower Festival be available to the community during COVID-19.
“We’re able to naturally social distance and you don’t have to worry about the stress of being close to another family and wearing a mask, so it just kind of allows everyone their own space,” she said.
