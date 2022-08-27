One of Frederick County's most well-known agricultural tourism businesses is back, in a new location.

Summers Farm, formerly located along Mount Phillip Road in Frederick, kicked off its 26th season of activities Saturday at its new location along Hollow Road near Middletown.

Nicki Franklin holds Lily Franklin, 2, at the Summers Farm Sunflower Festival in Middletown on Saturday. At its new location on Hollow Road, the farm welcomed hundreds of people who visited the sunflower fields on the property.
Abby Morse, 6, plays on a swing at the Summers Farm Sunflower Festival in Middletown on Saturday. At its new location on Hollow Road, the farm welcomed hundreds of people who visited the sunflower fields on the property.
Customers purchase sunflowers at the Summers Farm Sunflower Festival in Middletown on Saturday. At its new location on Hollow Road, the farm welcomed hundreds of people who visited the sunflower fields on the property.

notconcerned

Suffice to say, some Middletown residents may not be thrilled with this activity, given this was to be a farm and not a festival location.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

As a Middletown resident, I am thrilled that Summers Farm relocated here, and has these activities. Those that don't like it aren't being forced to attend. It's a whole lot better than seeing that land turned into another development full of houses that all look the same.

