More than half of Frederick businesses that responded to a recent survey from the city's economic development office said they're open on a limited basis, while more than a third are temporarily closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Economic development director Richard Griffin shared the results of the ongoing survey at a briefing with city department heads Wednesday.
The survey began on Friday, and as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 79 businesses had responded, Griffin said.
The survey showed 9 percent of businesses remain fully open, while 56 percent were partially open and 35 percent were temporarily closed, he said.
None of the businesses reported that they planned to close permanently, Griffin said.
The survey also showed that 58 percent of respondents haven't laid off full-time staff, although 98 percent have let go all or some of their part-time staff, and 86 percent expect long-term staffing reductions as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, city police officers have responded to about 60 complaints of violations to local or state executive orders prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people or other measures, acting Frederick Police Chief Patrick Grossman said Wednesday.
However, only one of the reports required a verbal warning to be issued, and officers received voluntary compliance, he said.
The city has not seen an increase in calls for domestic violence, child abuse or similar issues during the states of emergency in effect during the pandemic, Grossman said.
He asked all city residents to continue to observe the executive orders and reduce exposure to the coronavirus, such as practicing social distancing and staying at home whenever possible.
Among other activities, the police department's outreach unit has been working with Frederick County Public Schools to distribute meals and equipment to allow distance learning, Grossman said.
Trash pickup, code enforcement and other vital city services continue during the pandemic, although bulk trash pickup is suspended, Director of Public Works Zack Kershner said. The city's Freecycle program to pick up bulk items to be reused or recycled has been postponed until Oct. 17.
The city's parks remain open, although playgrounds, pavilions, basketball and tennis courts, and similar facilities are closed, Kershner said.
He reminded residents not to gather in large groups in the parks, and to avoid close contact with others on trails or in similar areas.
The Frederick Community Action Agency's soup kitchen is providing about 150 meals per evening in a carryout format, said acting director Janet Jones.
The agency's health center is offering telehealth appointments to existing patients, which can be scheduled by email at telehealthfcaa@cityoffrederickmd.gov, or by calling 301-600-1393 or 301-600-1506.
