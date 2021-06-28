One of Frederick County’s most prominent properties could become a campus of data centers with today’s announced sale of the 2,200-acre former Alcoa Eastalco site to a Texas company.
The $100 million deal involving Alcoa, Austin-based Quantum Loophole and the real estate firm TPG Real Estate Partners aims to create a series of environmentally-friendly data centers designed with a plan for sustainable power and water use, aesthetically designed to protect existing views and reduce visibility from public roads in the facility near Adamstown.
The project’s development is expected to create millions of square feet of buildings over the next several years.
Quantum Loophole spent a lot of time looking around northern Virginia – one of the hubs of the data center industry – for former industrial sites to locate the facility, said Josh Snowhorn, the company’s founder and CEO.
The Frederick property covering more than three square miles was the former site of Alcoa’s Eastalco smelting facility, a sprawling industrial site that permanently closed in 2010.
The property on Manor Woods Road near Adamstown contained an aluminum smelting plant that put out 174,000 metric tons of aluminum and employed more than 800 people as recently as the late 1990s.
The smelter took up 340 acres of the property, with much of the rest leased to a local farmer.
More than 600 employees were laid off when the plant closed in December 2005, citing high costs of electricity to run the plant in the energy-intensive aluminum industry.
The site opened in 1970 as a plant for the French and Japanese partnership Howmet/Pechiney. Through a series of mergers and acquisitions, the plant was bought by by Alumax in 1983 and by Alcoa in 1998.
The size of the parcel will allow Quantum Loophole to now create a site that supports the sustainability needs of their clients, Snowhorn said.
Facilities on smaller parcels often have to squeeze the infrastructure they need into less space, limiting the sustainability efforts they’re able to install, he said.
While the number of buildings on the Adamstown facility will depend on how many clients they have and their respective needs, Snowhorn said Quantum Loophole plans to maintain forest areas, housing for bees and other environmental elements.
A lot of the buildings on the campus will be buffered from the community nearby to make the facility unobtrusive, he said.
The company says it will see what it can to do to help the local fire department, build ballfields and otherwise create a site that’s good for the community as well as the company, Snowhown added.
A law passed by the Maryland General Assembly in 2020 to provide incentives for data center companies made the state an appealing destination, according to company officials.
The new law exempts data centers that move to or expand within Maryland and create new full-time jobs from the state’s sales and use tax on the purchase of some equipment for up to 10 years.
Once the law went into effect, the state’s economic development staff directed the partners to the Alcoa property, Snowhorn said.
As soon as the incentives bill passed, the state received a significant amount of interest from data centers companies, said Maryland’s Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz. Schulz, a former state delegate from Frederick County, is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.
While there are other data centers in Maryland, the size of the Eastalco project is significant for the state, Schulz said.
The site has existing infrastructure, is close to the northern Virginia hub and has other benefits, she said.
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said that the centers will provide a stable source of jobs and tax revenue while having a relatively minimal impact local services such as schools, traffic and other infrastructure.
For all the things the property could be, the data center complex could be great if it’s done right, she said.
Gardner said that while the county wants to continue a diverse economy with biotechnology, information technology, and other elements, data centers add a resilience to the county’s economy.
“We’re always looking to bring good employers to the county,” she said.
While the facility will provide plenty of construction jobs over an extended period, data centers typically don’t provide large numbers of jobs at each individual company once they’re up and running.
The data centers won’t provide hundreds of jobs at each facility but do offer a good chance to utilize the Eastalco property, Schulz said.
Snowhorn said he expects the industry will continue to spread in Maryland.
Frederick County’s real estate taxes are beneficial to the industry as is the cost of land, he said.
“I think Frederick really checks all those boxes,” Snowhorn said.
