Some days, my neighborhood at the north end of downtown Frederick smells just delicious.
The wonderful aroma of baked goods comes by way of Uncle Ralph’s Bakery, which sits on the corner of Eighth and East streets.
I often roll down my driver’s side window when driving through to take a deep inhale of the goodness.
That said, I’ve always found the bakery sort of mysterious.
I can smell cookies, but why can’t I see or eat the cookies (an important part of the equation)?
Also, who is Ralph? It’s like he’s some reclusive baking mystic that you’re implying I’m related to. If we are family, why aren’t their more delicious treats in my life? Maybe I already know Uncle Ralph and don’t even know it. What’s up with that?
I decided to see how this cookie crumbles.
If the City of Frederick has an official cookie or delicious baked goods, the snacks of Uncle Ralph’s Bakery — formerly Uncle Ralph’s (Not Yet Famous) Cookies — would likely be one’s top choice.
Started as Uncle Ralph’s (Not Yet Famous) Cookies in 1985 by (Uncle) Ralph and Peggy Wight, the bakery has gone from a small home business in Frederick that sold 1,500 cookies the first year (with delivery services in the couple’s family car) to being a player in the regional pre-packaged cookie and snack scene — and a supplier of a variety of ready-to-bake doughs.
After 37 years, the Wights decided to sell the business to two of their (now former) employees: Tom Rogers, who served as transportation manager at Uncle Ralph’s for five years, and Richard (Rome) Ramsburg, a native of Frederick County who served as Uncle Ralph’s production manager for over 20 years. The combination of the pandemic, which saw a cut in both the bakery’s business and workforce, combined with the Wight’s desire to retire, led to the decision to sell.
This downturn during the pandemic was not unique to Uncle Ralph’s. Artisan and regional bakeries around the world saw changes in their business models, as food consumption habits and home baking trends changed. Having weathered these changes and adjusted accordingly, Uncle Ralph’s new owners, like Uncle Ralph himself, believe they still have an outstanding product to offer and want to do their part to keep the dream alive. They also want to keep people employed in Frederick and to continue to be a part of the Frederick community.
Today, Uncle Ralph’s has been in operation at their current location since 1992. The bakery offers 60 products, employs 21 people, and a fleet of six trucks delivers around Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
According to the new owners, Uncle Ralph’s storefront is once again open to the public and accessible from Eighth Street in Frederick. Having closed during the pandemic, the store is now regularly open Monday through Thursday year-round and includes Friday hours from Thanksgiving to Christmas.
At Uncle Ralph’s Bakery, as it is now called, shoppers can purchase 5-pound bags of ready-to-bake frozen dough or already-baked treats — gourmet cookies, brownies, crumb cakes, pound cakes, doughnuts, mini cupcakes, cinnamon rolls and twists, and coconut macaroons, to name a few.
The bakery’s mighty stature yet relatively small size is a bonus for locals, who can take advantage of Uncle Ralph’s ability to make custom products. Uncle Ralph’s also offers entire platters for parties and other events.
Rogers and Ramsburg said they would like to get their products into more stores and coffee shops in Frederick County and increase their local delivery routes and partnerships with local businesses whenever possible. Uncle Ralph’s cookies, cakes and other treats can be found at a variety of locations downtown, such as the McCutcheon’s Factory Store and the North Market Pop Shop.
In addition to the bakery’s commitment to providing quality baked goods on a local and regional level, there is a commitment to Frederick that appears to be baked into their enterprise in more ways than one.
Under the Wights, Uncle Ralph’s once supplied baked goods to local charities, organizations and schools, who could then sell the treats as a way to do their own fundraising. Rogers and Ramsburg want to renew those efforts.
“We really want to continue to build on the legacy that the Wights started and show our commitment to the local community that we also love by giving back as much as possible,” Rogers said. “We hope to relaunch Uncle Ralph’s charity and fundraising work soon.”
While the bakery’s biggest seller is still their delicious raw doughs, the new ownership hopes to continue to draw local fans to its baked goods and packaged snacks, as well. The bakery also makes specialized proprietary products for specific customers, including business franchises in the fast food and tourism industries.
The story of Uncle Ralph’s is as much a tale of Frederick as it is a cookie story. When asked if it bothered them that Uncle Ralph’s had been in business for decades and was still “not yet famous,” Ramsburg and Rogers laughed.
“It all started with a cookie,” Ramsburg said.
It has certainly grown far beyond that, as these dedicated employees turned owners can attest. They hope the name change to Uncle Ralph’s Bakery will let people know they have a lot more to offer than just cookies. Rogers and Ramsburg are both aware that Uncle Ralph’s Bakery is a vital part of the Frederick community, and they hope to continue to be a delicious and tasty part of it for decades to come.
Andy Stout is an anthropologist and writer interested in community, culture, music, the arts, history and conservation. He has written dozens of articles in local, regional and national publications covering a variety of topics. He has lived in the city of Frederick for over 25 years.
