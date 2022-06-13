The lavender fields at Springfield Manor in Thurmont are 9 years old, and each of those years has been something of a battle.
Lavender thrives in hot, dry climates, and it often struggles in Maryland’s cold, damp springs and winters. But that hasn’t stopped Valerie St. Angelo and her family, who have grown the crop on their farm for almost a decade.
“We just think it’s really beautiful,” St. Angelo said. “And there’s not really any around here.”
About 6,000 people visited the St. Angelos’ fields over the weekend for Springfield Manor’s fifth lavender festival. Visitors strolled through rows upon rows of purple flowers, sat in on soap-making demonstrations and treated themselves to lavender-flavored wine, ice cream and more.
This weekend’s festival was the first one the St. Angelos had hosted since the pandemic hit, said Victoria St. Angelo, Valerie’s sister. Their parents purchased the property back in 2009, Valerie said, when it was still a working dairy farm.
After a few years of building up inventory, Springfield Manor opened in 2014 as a winery, brewery and distillery. The historic home serves as a bed and breakfast, and the St. Angelos host weddings and other events on the grounds.
“We’re just a family-run business — we hadn’t done festivals before,” Valerie said, recalling the family’s first lavender festival back in 2016. “We started out slow, dipped our toes in the water, made sure we knew the ropes.”
Over the years, Valerie added, the family gradually increased the number of tickets they’d sell for the annual festival.
During this year’s event, guests could visit food trucks and vendor booths, enjoy live music, take lessons in cooking or crafting with lavender. Ian Montgomery traveled seven and a half hours from Marshall, North Carolina, to give demonstrations on how to extract the aromatic compounds from the plant and make essential oils.
It’s a complicated process, involving intricate machinery and requiring a ton of flowers. All weekend, Montgomery said, he watched guests’ surprised reactions when he told them just how much lavender is required to make a tiny bottle of oil.
“To be able to look at the field and to say, ‘Oh, 30 feet of that row is 50 to 70 pounds — that would only make 3 to 4 ounces of oil,’ ” Montgomery said. “Then, they’re like, ‘Oh, wow, I understand why oils are so expensive.’”
As the sun gradually emerged Sunday afternoon, breaking through a cloudy sky, dozens of families and couples posed for pictures in the lavender fields, many wearing purple outfits for the occasion.
Swa and Bharat Gopi laughed as they tried to wrangle their fussy 1-year-old son, Taksh, into their laps for a photo. Going to the festival was Swa’s idea, she said: The family traveled from Hanover because she loves the smell and the look of lavender.
The rows of flowers behind the Gopi family appeared to be thriving — lush, vibrant and dotted with bumblebees. But it had been a challenging season, Victoria St. Angelo said.
It’s critical for lavender to stay dry during the transition from winter to spring when the flowers start to bloom, Victoria said. But this year, that stretch of time saw a lot of rain. The plants at the bottom of the sloped fields fared best, she said, because they could drain better.
A lot of the plants were smaller than the St. Angelos would have liked because of the challenging weather. But Angela Brownlee, who traveled from Odenton for the festival and sat barefoot in the fields, smelling the flowers, didn’t seem to mind.
”I love it,” she said, laughing. “I just got here, and I already made myself comfortable.”
