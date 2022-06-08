Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners approved bids Tuesday night from companies that will replace the water main on Old Pryor Road and build a new softball field in East End Park.
It will cost the town $475,191 to replace the road’s water main and $440,275 to build the new field, which will also be able to be used for baseball.
Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird said he was “tickled pink” to finally see the replacement of Old Pryor Road’s water main come up on the agenda.
It’s been decades since the water main was installed. In the surrounding area, multiple houses can’t water their gardens at the same time, Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick said.
The town was approved for a $513,217 loan to pay for the project’s construction costs, administrative fees, legal fees and contingency costs, he said.
Thurmont received five bids for the project, Humerick said.
Town staff members and the Hagerstown-based ARRO Consulting recommended that the commissioners hire the contractor Guyer Brothers, which had the lowest bid for the water main replacement, at $475,191.
The town previously hired Guyer Brothers for several other water, sewer and stormwater projects, and the company has always done a good job, Humerick said.
Other bidders included:
• Global Excavation and Utilities, $545,126
• WF Delauter & Son, $657,551
• Bright Construction Group, $757,757
• Greenridge Contractors, $813,056.
The project is planned to be substantially completed in November, Humerick said.
The construction of a new softball and baseball field in the town has also been a long time coming.
The Parks and Recreation Commission recommended that the commissioners prioritize the project after hearing from youth and adult baseball and softball leagues that there was a shortage of fields in the town.
“A lot of our teams right now are playing in other municipalities or even county fields for their home games,” Humerick said.
The initial estimate the town received for the project a year and a half ago was $262,000. Town employees applied for and received a grant that would cover the estimated amount.
But when the town received bids for the project, the cost was in the neighborhood of $600,000.
Humerick spoke with engineers from ARRO Consulting. Together, they trimmed some aspects of the project, such as an asphalt trail circling the field, a temporary parking lot and a driveway, reducing the cost by about $150,000, Humerick said.
But even with the grant the town received, $178,000 of the project’s total price was left uncovered.
He and Chief Financial Officer Linda Joyce agreed to use money the town received from the federal American Recovery Plan Act to fund the remaining cost.
The commissioners voted to hire Greenridge Contractors for the project. At $440,275, the company’s bid was the lower of two submitted, Humerick said.
The other bid came from WF Delauter & Son at $471,820.
The project will be substantially completed in September, he said.
Commissioner Bill Blakeslee said the new field will be a “wonderful thing.” He was involved in the town’s Little League softball program 40 years ago, when it began. At first, the field didn’t even have a dugout.
“I remember going to the Board of Commissioners back in the early ‘80s and begging to get a fence put around the field because we had dogs running on the fields and toddlers running on the fields,” he said.
