Thurmont’s Historical Society is pursuing funds to repaint the Creeger House, a historic North Church Street building that serves as the society’s headquarters and museum.
The nonprofit is hoping to cover much of the project’s $32,000 price tag with two grants, but would still be about $12,000 short of the final cost if it secures this funding.
At Thurmont’s Tuesday meeting, Doug Propheter — a board member of the local historical society — asked the commissioners to commit the town to donating $5,000 to the project.
Another organization has offered to match local dollars the historical society is able to raise, Propheter said. The nonprofit is also asking its Facebook followers for donations.
“We’re fortunate to have the building,” Propheter told the commissioners. “It’s nice to have a 200-year-old building that helps you tell the story.”
Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird agreed, telling Propheter he should be “commended for maintaining it.”
Kinnaird offered to help the historical society find matching funds and donations for the project by advertising it on the town’s website and putting out jars at the local farmer’s market.
But he expressed reluctance to committing Thurmont to donating as much as Propheter was requesting. The town already sets aside $1,000 for the nonprofit every year in its budget, Kinnaird said.
“I’m not sure what number we would feel comfortable with as a donation,” he said. “As you’re well aware, things have been very tight these last couple of years for everybody when it comes to tax dollars. If we made a donation, that’s going to be tax dollars we’re making a donation with.”
Still, he defended the project’s cost estimate when commissioner Wes Hamrick voiced surprise at how high it was.
According to a letter from the historical society Kinnaird read at the meeting, the renovations would involve scraping, sanding, grinding and repainting all non-brick surfaces of the 200-year-old building, reglazing its windows and treating its wrought iron railings.
“I will tell you from personal experience, when you scrape and remove all the paint on the exterior of old buildings, that is a tremendous amount of labor,” the mayor said. “You can always slap another coat of paint on it, but if you want to do it the proper way, you gotta cut it down, prime it from the base up and put a good coat on top of it.”
“I applaud you, you’re doing it the right way,” he said to Propheter.
The historical society recently applied for a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Program that would cover about $15,000 of the project’s cost, Propheter said. The Delaplaine Foundation also provided a $5,000 grant for the project.
Kinnaird is a member of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, the group that governs the Maryland Heritage Areas Program, which is administered by the Maryland Historical Trust. He said he plans to vote to approve the local historical society for the requested funds.
The Thurmont Historical Society will hear in May whether it has been approved for the Maryland Heritage Areas Program grant, Propheter said. Under the terms of the grant, the nonprofit wouldn’t be able to start the project until after July 14, he said.
The historical society has raised money for other renovations to the Creeger House over the years, including in 2017, when the town donated $15,000 to help the nonprofit repair the building’s crumbling exterior. Funding from the Maryland Historical Trust and Visit Frederick most recently helped the historical society replace the building’s HVAC systems, Propheter said in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.