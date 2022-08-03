The first time John Kinnaird lived on West Main Street in Thurmont, more than 60 years ago, there were more businesses downtown than he could count on two hands.
He remembers walking out the front door of the apartment where he lived with his family and finding people strolling Main Street until 8:30 or 9 p.m.
A lot has changed since then. The proliferation of shopping malls in the 1980s made it hard for small towns like Thurmont to hold on to retail stores.
Main Street is now lined with service businesses that only have daytime hours, like hair salons and doctor’s offices. When Kinnaird, the mayor, drives past Thurmont Square Park at 5 p.m. on a Saturday, everything is closed.
“It dismays me, for lack of a better word,” Kinnaird said at the town meeting on Tuesday. “It just is not a downtown that I want to see.”
But a recent partnership between the town and a local business owner to bring a brewery to East Main Street has given Thurmont officials a reason to feel hopeful about the downtown.
About a year ago, Scott Austin — a New Market resident who owns Structural Building Solutions and Hobbs’ Lumber and Hardware, both in Thurmont — approached the town about the long-vacant building at 6 E. Main St.
Constructed in 1890, according to state property records, the structure housed a tavern and beer joint when Kinnaird was growing up. It’s been empty for at least 15 years, and is an eyesore, the mayor said.
Still, Austin saw the property’s potential. He and the town came up with a deal: If the Board of Commissioners bought the building, he’d lease it from the town and turn it into a brewery.
Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation records list the sale price as $75,000 and the transfer happening on April 1.
Vickie Grinder, the town’s economic development manager, said a grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development covered the entire cost of the purchase.
Austin, who plans to finish the project within a year, has his work cut out for him, Grinder said. The building is in rough shape, and securing the permits he’ll need for the business will be time-consuming.
“I’m not gonna get rich off this, I promise,” Austin told the commissioners at the town meeting on Tuesday. “But I do think it’s a building block for something that could be bigger.”
He thinks Thurmont could create a brewery atmosphere similar to the one in downtown Frederick. When people visit Carroll Creek, they often hop around to multiple breweries in one night, Austin said.
The town recently changed its zoning rules to allow microbreweries in general business zoning districts. Bollinger’s Restaurant, which has been open for more than a decade, is also planning to add a brewery.
If the East Main Street brewery is successful, Austin said he might move it to the expansive Hobbs' Hardware and Lumber building, across the street, and open the hardware store elsewhere.
“That’s the honey pot right there,” he said of Hobbs'.
Kinnaird and Grinder also have high hopes. They’ve been searching for a business anchor in the downtown area for years.
Having a brewery open in Thurmont will be a big step for bringing life back to the town “after hours,” Kinnaird said.
The project’s supporters also say it will bring a younger crowd to town, and generate foot traffic to make Thurmont more attractive for other kinds of businesses, like restaurants, coffee shops and bookstores.
It won’t happen overnight, Grinder said, but the partnership with Austin also didn’t happen overnight.
“We waited a long time, and it only takes one spark,” Grinder said of bringing business to downtown Thurmont.
I agree that alcohol makes spending time in Thurmont more bearable.
