When Patty Hurwitz was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1991, there was no comprehensive breast center in Frederick where she could seek treatment. Instead, she had to travel to Baltimore to receive care.
Wanting to bring options for breast cancer treatment to Frederick — especially for early detection of the disease — Hurwitz and her husband started a “tiny little fund” to raise money. Two decades later, they have raised more than $2.3 million, all thanks to support they’ve received from the community.
As of this year, some $98,000 of this amount has come from Thurmont’s Gateway to the Cure — an annual, multifaceted fundraiser the town holds throughout October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Earlier this week, Hurwitz, co-owner of downtown Frederick’s Colonial Jewelers, drove out to Thurmont to support the town as it kicked off its eighth annual Gateway to the Cure at its Tuesday night meeting.
“It’s just such a thrill to be here and so heartwarming to know that your community cares,” she said. “We really appreciate it.”
Since 1991, money from the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund has gone toward enhancing MRI imaging machines at Frederick Health Hospital, so doctors can catch breast cancer even earlier, and funding the Medical Oncology Suite at Frederick’s James M. Stockman Cancer Institute.
There’s no other way to put it, Thurmont Economic Development Manager Vickie Grinder said Tuesday — the town’s Gateway to the Cure touches lives. Commissioner Martin Burns later remarked on how astonishing it was that Thurmont has contributed such a sizable portion of the Hurwitz fund.
“That’s the thing that makes Thurmont absolutely unbelievable,” he said. “As small as we are, we can make that significant of an impact on people’s lives, which is just impressive.”
Here’s how you can get involved this month.
Light up pink
For $4, Thurmont visitors and residents can purchase a pink light bulb from the town’s Hobbs’ Hardware, Inc. or ACE Hardware. All proceeds go toward the Hurwitz fund.
Every year, Grinder said, it seems like she sees fewer pink light bulbs around town.
“We’re asking everybody,” she said. “Please go out, get a pink light, and turn your pink light on in the month of October from 6 to 8.”
Pinwheel Garden of Love
Thurmont residents can also purchase a small pinwheel for $1 or a large one for $5 for a cancer survivor or in memory of someone they lost to the disease. To purchase a pinwheel, visit the town office or call 301-271-7313.
Gateway To The Cure 5K
Grinder emphasized the race — which will take place on Oct. 24 — isn’t just a run. It’s also a fun walk, she said, and there always seems to be more walkers than runners.
To register for the 5K, visit runsignup.com and enter “Gateway to the Cure 5K” or call the Thurmont town office and press “0.” People who register by Oct. 15 will receive a T-shirt on the day of the race, and those who register afterward will receive a shirt in the mail.
Silent Auction
This year’s auction package includes an umbrella, golf hat, T-shirt, Pink Ribbon Cookbook, water bottle and breast cancer awareness necklace from Magnolia and Vine. Those interested in participating should call the town office to place a bid.
Pumpkins for Pink
Residents can also decorate a pumpkin — using pink in their design — and drop off their submissions at the town office by Oct. 8. Then, for the rest of the month, people who donate $1 to the Hurwitz fund will be able to vote for their favorite pumpkin at Hobbs’ Lumber and Hardware.
Gateway To The Cure merchandise
People can purchase merchandise at the town office throughout the month of October. This year, the town added a large pink mug to its collection — a popular purchase from the booth it set up at this year’s Maryland Municipal League convention.
“It’s a really big mug. You can put soup in it, any kind of beverage, really,” Grinder said, adding with a grin, “Rosé wine. It’s pink month!”
Support donating businesses
The town is also encouraging residents and visitors to support 26 local businesses, organizations and nonprofits that have so far donated to the Gateway to the Cure.
Grinder called their donations the “core” of the town’s fundraiser. She noted that many of the businesses that contributed to the fund this year are still recovering from the financial challenges wrought by the pandemic.
“It’s very heartfelt that some of these businesses are still struggling but still managed to participate,” she said. “That is incredible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.