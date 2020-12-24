Press a button and get a candy cane right in the palm of your hand. Crank a handle to determine how much Christmas spirit you have. Countdown to the moment Christmas arrives.
These are some of the offerings at the “TooZ Family Christmas Display” in New Market — a play on the Matusiak family’s last name.
“I think people are just looking for something fun,” Jason Matusiak told the News-Post. “There’s been a lot more people putting up lights this year. They did it a lot earlier, and so I think people are just happy to have something … you don’t have to touch anything if you don’t want to. You can just get out and look. Plenty of people come in masks.”
Jason and Michelle Matusiak and their two children, Noel, 8, and Joe, 5, set up the display this year despite Jason nursing a broken foot.
“For the first four weeks, I couldn’t put any weight on it, so I sat out there in a chair and just pointed and [Michelle] did all the work,” he said.
Joe and Noel helped too, of course.
The setup features a candy-cane dispenser, mechanical scenes in display boxes, a mailbox for letters to Santa that doubles as a drop box for donations for a local food bank, a nativity scene and a Christmas countdown.
“It started with a countdown sign back in 2005,” Jason, an electrical engineer, said. “That’s since been retired … After I did the countdown, I did some snowmen having a snow fight and then decided to do one of the box displays, and so I have two of those out there that are sort of depicting scenes, and that’s cause I wanted to do something mechanical.”
Things escalated from there.
Recently, the family dropped off about 129 pounds of food at the Greater Urbana Area Food Bank.
This is the third year they’ve collected canned goods, but they made a bigger push this year given the need amid the pandemic.
“I think people have been responding,” Jason Matusiak said.
Noel said a few nights earlier they had just put out the candy cane dispenser — 25 minutes later it was empty.
“We go out there numerous times a night to refill it,” Jason said.
As for what he enjoys most about the display, Jason said it’s watching kids take joy from it. His great-grandfather had displays like the mechanical boxes, which were later displayed by Jason’s great-uncle and now his cousin.
“So I kind of wanted something similar,” he said. “And that’s why we started pushing things down to the sidewalk ... so that way people would get out of the car and the kids could walk and look and see up close. I think I kind of enjoy that there’s sort of that magic to it.”
Noel said she likes to go out and check for letters to Santa. The brother and sister wrote to Santa and have already received a reply this year.
“As long as there’s an address on it — we have a family connection — and we let that person know and he lets Santa know to come by at night. He gets the cards whenever we have some and then he responds,” Michelle said.
Noel also enjoys checking for canned goods and being able to bring a big bag of items inside.
“Me too,” chimed in Joe, who added that he enjoys the display box featuring a moose.
Michelle Matusiak said people have thanked them for putting out the display. When it snowed, someone came and plowed their driveway.
“He was like, ‘You spread Christmas cheer, we wanted to share cheer with you,’” she said.
Michelle emphasized it feels even more important to light up the yard and spread cheer during in this tough year.
“I can’t imagine our yard being empty,” Michelle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.