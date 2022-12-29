Johnny Carrera often talks of the “lucky star” that seems to shine down on the Frederick Book Arts Center, a nonprofit he helped start in 2018 to create a hub for bookbinding, printmaking and other paper arts in Frederick County.
But even he has to admit that lately, the center has weathered its fair share of misfortune.
There was the pandemic, of course, which temporarily shuttered the fledgling organization just as it was getting off the ground.
Then, in June, less than a year after the center hosted a grand reopening of its shop on West Patrick Street, a fire broke out in the building. Once again, the nonprofit was without its primary brick-and-mortar space.
But another celebration is on the center’s calendar.
On Jan. 7, the nonprofit will host a second reopening of its headquarters at 217 W. Patrick St. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the center will be open for demonstrations, tours, short lessons and more.
Thinking about all of the preparations that are left to make before the center is open to the public once more can be stressful for Carrera.
“Oh my gosh, there’s so much work that has to be done,” he said in an interview with The Frederick News-Post on Thursday.
But the shop has come a long way in the last six months.
The call for the fire came in just before 11 p.m. on June 15.
It took 50 firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze, according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services. Eight people, including seven adults and a child, were safely evacuated from the building.
There are two apartments on the second floor of the West Patrick Street building, and two more on the third floor, but none was damaged in the fire. Nor were any surrounding buildings, according to Fire and Rescue Services.
The nonprofit’s shop, which sits on the building’s ground level, sustained only minor smoke damage, according to Fire and Rescue Services. Although the center features many old pieces of machinery to assist with bookbinding, lithography and other book art activities, most of the machines the center lost to the fire were modern ones, like computers, Carrera said.
Still, a lot of work had to be done to prepare the center to reopen.
For the shop’s walls to be repainted and its floors redone, volunteers had to move about 10 tons of machinery from the building and put it into storage.
That was the step that required them to “pause, take a deep breath and suck it up,” Carrera said.
After the fire, however, Carrera said he was able to devote more time and attention to other programs operated by the center, such as the recently created Grasshopper Print Shop on North Market Street.
The shop sells items featuring custom silk-screen printing, a technique that involves transferring designs to fabric or other materials using ink. It’s also a mentorship program for local teenagers.
For 12 weeks, high school students receive a stipend to participate in an after-school program at the shop. They learn the art of silk-screening, as well as business management skills, such as balancing a budget, writing invoices and effectively handling conflict, said Adrien Dawson, the shop’s director.
While it was sad to see many hopes and dreams put on pause after the fire at the center’s main location, Dawson spoke positively about the experience she’s had in imagining the kind of impact the Grasshopper Print Shop could have.
The shop is still “very much in the seed planting and see what grows” stage, she said. After Frederick County Public Schools return from winter break, the program will continue with its second cohort of students.
On Thursday afternoon, Tawn O’Connor, a volunteer with the center, stood in its West Patrick Street building, admiring the shop’s fresh coat of paint.
It was her first time inside of the center after the fire, and it felt good to be back.
“I love it here,” O’Connor said.
