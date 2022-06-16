Two organizations will be able to serve beer and wine at their events in Frederick, after getting approval from the city's aldermen Thursday night.
The aldermen unanimously approved a request by The Layman Companies LLC to serve beer and wine at its Dueling Pianos Event on June 18 at the Carroll Creek Linear Park Amphitheater.
A request by the Key City Athletics Foundation to serve beer and wine during the Key City Octoberfest 5K Brew Run in Baker Park on Oct. 22 was also approved.
The city's code allows the aldermen to allow the consumption of alcoholic beverages in a park or other public property if they determine that a special event is of significance to the city or that the consumption would not be contrary to the public interest.
