The weather didn’t cooperate, but the Maryland Craft Beer Festival went on as scheduled in Frederick on Saturday.
More than 3,200 tickets were sold for the Carroll Creek event, and more than 2,700 people attended, despite the rain, said Jim Bauckman, the director of communications for the Brewers Association of Maryland, which held the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.