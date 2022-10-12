Brunswick will soon apply to become a certified Appalachian Trail Community, a designation that helps communities show their commitment and connection to the trail.
Abbie Ricketts, who has been involved in Brunswick economic issues, said she has been working on an application for the city to file. She asked city officials during a meeting on Tuesday to sign on so she can continue the effort.
The city would apply to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC) to become an Appalachian Trail Community, she said.
“They don't take applications from a group of people or a nonprofit,” Ricketts said.
The council unanimously voted to allow the application process to continue.
The Appalachian Trail is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world, according to the ATC's website. It's 2194.3 miles long, stretching from Georgia to Maine and passing through 14 states.
More than 3 million people visit the trail each year, the website said.
Brunswick is roughly three miles east of the Appalachian Trail.
Ricketts is the chair of the Board of the Canal Towns Partnership, which focuses on economic activity for towns and cities along the C&O Canal National Historical Park, according to the Canal Towns website.
If all goes according to plan, Brunswick could become an Appalachian Trail Community as soon as March 2023, Ricketts said.
There are 51 Appalachian Trail communities, according to the ATC website.
These communities provide food, supplies, recreation and more to people who are traveling and hiking along the Appalachian Trail. They also provide history and educational opportunities and host special events.
Ricketts said she decided to pursue the application since she believed Brunswick would be an ideal location for an Appalachian Trail Community. Additionally, Brunswick would be the first Appalachian Trail Community in Maryland, she said.
Brunswick has a downtown with stores and restaurants that people hiking the Appalachian Trail can use, she said.
Ricketts outlined the various benefits the city would see as an established Appalachian Trail Community through recognition, visibility, promotion and economic health.
“We think it fits in perfectly with the other plans here for Brunswick and the C&O,” Ricketts said.
Council members raved about the application after Ricketts' presentation.
“It’s a no-brainer,” Councilman Andrew St. John said.
“I just want to say I’m grateful that this group is together and working on this because it makes a lot of sense,” Councilwoman Angel White said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.