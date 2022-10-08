Beyond the fascinating crafts and displays, the endless variety of food and the sea of humanity, it's the Thurmont area that has drawn Melia Peisinger, 60, and her family to Catoctin Colorfest for more than a generation.

"It's just beautiful, with the changing of the leaves and just to see the mountains when you're driving up here," said Peisinger, a Baltimore resident. "It's just a beautiful, surreal type of area. And everyone is very friendly. It's just a nice community."

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription