With several new exhibits, Thurmont’s Catoctin Furnace hopes to teach visitors about parts of America’s industrial and racial past.
The furnace complex will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, days when it is usually closed, as part of a program begun last year to celebrate the July 4 holiday.
It will include blacksmithing demonstrations, children’s activities, and other events.
The blacksmith shop, which opened in May, will have a different blacksmith plying their trade each day, said Dominic Curcio, a docent at Catoctin Furnace.
They like to invite as many blacksmiths as possible to have a chance to come and work with traditional tools and in a traditional facility, he said.
On Sunday, Tanner Shorb, 14, worked the bellows and furnace to craft items out of the red hot metal.
Shorb said he got involved with blacksmithing when he was 9, from watching the History Channel show “Forged in Fire.”
“When he was 9, all he wanted for Christmas was a forge, an anvil, and a vise,” his father, D.J. Shorb, said.
Tanner said he enjoys the creativity that blacksmithing allows, and the ability to make pretty much whatever he wants.
From 1776 to 1903, the furnace complex smelted iron ore from the nearby Catoctin Mountains, and produced a variety of products, including ammunition used in the Revolutionary War.
The Catoctin Furnace Historical Society is working with the National Park Service to restore a nearby log cabin, as well as a general store, Curcio said.
“Slowly but surely, we’re working on getting this up and running again,” he said.
Part of the complex’s mission is helping to tell the stories of the slaves who provided manual and domestic labor at the facility until the 1850s.
In June, a documentary aired at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick and on the Smithsonian Channel about the history of slavery at Catoctin Furnace, part of a multi-year project, Curcio said.
The film looked at the role that slaves played at the facility, as well as tracking down some of their descendants.
The furnace’s Museum of the Ironworker features forensic facial reconstructions of what two of the slaves that were buried in a cemetery on the property may have looked like.
Elaine Shirley of Westminster, said seeing the reconstructions of a 15-year-old boy and a woman who was estimated to be between 30 and 35 was “extremely powerful.”
Overall, she enjoyed her visit to the museum, including samples of fabric that were found as the buildings were being renovated.
The materials provided a link to the people who had lived on the property in the past, she said.
“Several of the things just blew my mind,” Shirley said.
The museum is open from Wednesday to Sunday between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and on weekends for the rest of the year.
