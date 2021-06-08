Frederick’s Edward P. Thomas Jr. Memorial Pool will open June 18, with capacity restrictions in place.

The pool, located in Frederick’s Baker Park, will be open Monday through Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The William R. Diggs Memorial Swimming Pool in Mullinix Park opened the Saturday before Memorial Day.

Pool passes are currently only available for city residents. They will be available for nonresidents on June 11. Pool passes can be purchased at cityoffrederickmd.gov/webtrac.

Pre-registration for pool sessions is encouraged through June 17, although walk-up admissions are allowed as capacity limits allow.

Normal pool operations will resume, with capacity limits on June 18, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!