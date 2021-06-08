Frederick’s Edward P. Thomas Jr. Memorial Pool will open June 18, with capacity restrictions in place.
The pool, located in Frederick’s Baker Park, will be open Monday through Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The William R. Diggs Memorial Swimming Pool in Mullinix Park opened the Saturday before Memorial Day.
Pool passes are currently only available for city residents. They will be available for nonresidents on June 11. Pool passes can be purchased at cityoffrederickmd.gov/webtrac.
Pre-registration for pool sessions is encouraged through June 17, although walk-up admissions are allowed as capacity limits allow.
Normal pool operations will resume, with capacity limits on June 18, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.