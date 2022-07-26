The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a bill that supporters say will clarify the process for applying to hold events at the county’s historic properties.
The bill, from Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, D, will also grant the county more authority to regulate the events.
Under the county’s code, individuals or groups may use historic facilities or areas to host events such as seminars, cultural or social events, and similar activities.
Fitzwater’s bill will add to the county’s code a specific process and criteria for applying to hold a function at a historic property. To be eligible, the property must be approved under the county’s Register of Historic Places.
Fitzwater previously said that the intent of her bill is to clarify for people that they can hold functions at the county’s historic properties, and to outline criteria for doing so.
She has said that she drafted the bill in response to concerns that gatherings at historic properties had created traffic on local roads and noise that annoyed people in neighboring homes.
Her bill requires that events at historic places begin no earlier than 10 a.m. and end no later than 10 p.m. The hours may be reduced if necessary to limit noise, light or other disturbances to nearby properties.
Event organizers must keep music to 40 decibels, which is quieter than a household refrigerator, according to a decibel chart from Yale University. The county may prohibit outdoor music, and limit or prohibit indoor music, if it would be too loud for nearby properties.
Events in places such as Braddock Heights, Buckeystown or Jefferson, which the county has designated as village center districts, must be held indoors.
Individuals or organizations applying to host a function at a historic site will be required to submit a traffic management plan to demonstrate how vehicles will enter and exit the site during peak hours with limited interruption to traffic flow on public streets.
