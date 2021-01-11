Fire in Ice, February’s annual First Saturday event that features ice sculptures and fire performers throughout downtown Frederick, will look a lot different this year.
While the Downtown Frederick Partnership announced late in 2020 that they planned to continue to hold Fire in Ice, which routinely draws more than 30,000 people to downtown Frederick, they announced Monday that most of the event’s features will be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The elements no longer scheduled include ice sculptures, ice sculpting demonstrations, the ice bar on Carroll Creek, s’mores stations and the fire performers.
“We’ve been monitoring the health metrics and talking with the city, the police, the health department and just making our decision based on what is safest for the community,” said Cecylia Morrison, promotions and events manager for the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
Morrison said that even with crowd-control measures in place, which are implemented at the event every year, the partnership did not feel drawing crowds to the streets and parks would be safe.
In essence, Fire in Ice will operate as a normal First Saturday in downtown Frederick. First Saturdays — which occur every month — typically feature special offerings from the shop owners in the form of sales or later hours. Many businesses are offering shopping both online and in person, which Morrison said the partnership will continue to promote.
“A lot [of stores] will still offer curbside pickup, so there’s a lot of different ways that people can still support downtown Frederick and support local businesses without creating an unsafe situation,” she said.
The Downtown Frederick Partnership will keep a list of special promotions and offers at downtownfrederick.org/february-first-saturday.
“People really seem to be focused on shopping and supporting local,” Morrison said. “And that’s helped a lot of our businesses really get through such a difficult time right now.”
