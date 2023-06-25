Idiom Brewing Co. in downtown Frederick was like a 1980s time capsule on Sunday.
There were scrunchies, leg warmers, tutus and neon aplenty. But there was also competition brewing. It was Fabulous '80s drag bingo, and while everyone was at the brewery to have fun, the cash prizes were also on everyone's minds.
That and the classic '80s tunes that were playing, like "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds, "Karma Chameleon" by Culture Club and "Like a Virgin" by Madonna.
There were 145 people in their '80s bingo best. When drag queen Chasity Vain, in a glamorous orange wig, sat by the bingo tumbler, a hush descended.
"Wow, you guys are taking this seriously," Chasity Vain said after calling out a few numbers.
After some more rolls, Toby Trevino shouted "Bingo!" He got down from his chair, donning a red Devo "Whip It" hat to claim his prize. The rest of his family, wearing the same hats, cheered.
Trevino's mother, Crystal Reinchenbaugh, and his grandmother, Jackie Minnick, said they love the mix of drag and bingo. The main goal on Sunday was to have fun.
"If we win, great, if we don't, that's okay too," Minnick said.
Aaron and Michael Spivey also went to drag bingo to have a good time. If they were lucky, they'd also get some money, they said.
Originally from North Carolina, the couple has been going to drag events and drag bingos for years. They go for the entertainment, but it's recently become more important to go to these events, Michael said.
"Support Pride, support drag right now because that's under attack. So it's very important for us to come out for these events," he said.
Events like these also create a safe space for diverse communities, Aaron said.
"So to have that resource is really important, and to be able to support it in a fun way like this," Aaron said.
"And maybe win a little money on the side," Michael added.
In the upstairs of Idiom, the queens were getting ready. All three — Chasity Vain, Jade Devere and Miranda Rights — have all hosted bingos. And while Jade Devere acknowledged the stereotype that bingo was just for "little old ladies," she told people not to underestimate those same ladies.
"I've hosted bingo at other places and we still get that crowd, because you think they're going to be sweet and innocent? No, no, no. No one knows a dirty joke like a little old lady," she said with a laugh.
Libby Norris, another bingo player on Sunday, said that drag bingo is a blend of nostalgia and fun entertainment. She used to go play bingo with her grandmother when she was little, and it was a big deal, she said.
"If I get to watch a drag show at the same time as that nostalgia, what's not to love?" she said.
There was also the added nostalgia of the '80s theme, she said. Her friend, Amanda Collodel said she was born in the '80s, so she never got the full adult '80s experience.
"It's always fun to go back. I like doing it because I was a kid in the '80s so I didn't do the adult dressing up and now I can do the adult version of '80s style that I missed out on," she said.
Chayna Bryant and Heather Floyd were also enjoying the throwback to the '80s. Floyd felt that by taking a themed bingo and mixing that with a drag show, it made an environment for everyone to have fun and be themselves.
"It helps make it inclusive and just like a safe space to kind of be who you are and just have fun," she said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.