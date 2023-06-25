Drag bingo
Buy Now

Chasity Vain warms up the crowd with some jokes at the Fabulous '80s Drag Bingo at Idiom Brewing Co. in downtown Frederick on Sunday. 

 By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com

Idiom Brewing Co. in downtown Frederick was like a 1980s time capsule on Sunday. 

There were scrunchies, leg warmers, tutus and neon aplenty. But there was also competition brewing. It was Fabulous '80s drag bingo, and while everyone was at the brewery to have fun, the cash prizes were also on everyone's minds.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription