Drivers of electric vehicles who live in or travel through the Myersville area have more opportunities to charge their vehicles, after the activation of three charging stations at a local commuter parking lot.

Three charging stations were activated Nov. 11 at the Myersville park and ride lot on Ventrie Court, near the interchange for Interstate 70, as part of a partnership between the Maryland Public Service Commission and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

— Ryan Marshall

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

