Drivers of electric vehicles who live in or travel through the Myersville area have more opportunities to charge their vehicles, after the activation of three charging stations at a local commuter parking lot.
Three charging stations were activated Nov. 11 at the Myersville park and ride lot on Ventrie Court, near the interchange for Interstate 70, as part of a partnership between the Maryland Public Service Commission and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
The Myersville stations were part of a collaboration between SHA and Potomac Edison Company, according to an SHA release.
Electric vehicle drivers traveling to the Eastern Shore will have more charging options, as well.
The State Highway Administration is also working with Delmarva Power and Light Company to install charging stations at the U.S. 50 park and ride lot off Md. 18 in the Stevensville area of Queen Anne’s County, and at the Md. 404 at U.S. 50 park and ride lot in Centreville, according to the release.
There has been no decision on when those chargers will be activated.
State Highway Administrator Tim Smith hailed the stations as a major step in accommodations for electric vehicles.
The administration is eager to embrace electric vehicle infrastructure and make it available for Maryland drivers, Smith said in the release.
