Traffic along a section of Monocacy Boulevard may be disrupted for several hours Monday for a filming project.
A production company will be filming, which will involve periodic traffic control on Monocacy Boulevard and Hughes Ford Road with police assistance, according to a release from the city.
Parts of the filming will be taking place in the areas of Monocacy Boulevard, Hughes Ford Road, and East Patrick Street on Monday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The production company has committed to ensuring that inconveniences are kept to a minimum, according to the release.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.