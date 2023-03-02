An internship program for Frederick County's science, technology, engineering and mathematics companies is set to begin in June, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said during a press briefing Thursday.
The Discover Frederick STEM Internship Program is part of the county's response to its 2018 Growth Opportunity Strategy, which highlighted a need to connect with "young talent from across Maryland's higher education system, as well as a few select out-of-state colleges in targeted fields such as computer sciences, engineering and life sciences," Fitzwater said.
Asked if the interns will be paid, county spokeswoman Vivian Laxton wrote in a text message that "the salary portion is negotiated between the students and employers."
The 10-week program is a partnership between the county government, Hood College and the tourism organization Visit Frederick.
"The professional, scientific and technical services industry remains the top-growing industry sector in our county by a landslide, with Frederick County developing as a hub for STEM businesses, particularly in the life sciences field," Fitzwater said.
Katie Stevens, the county's director of workforce development and agriculture business, said employers in the area have been concerned about the number of recent college graduates leaving school with limited work experience and interpersonal business skills.
Businesses that register for the program will share their internship position information with Frederick County Workforce Services, which will post the information on the job board of 20 universities across Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Washington, D.C., including historically Black colleges and universities.
The county will accept 30 interns in the program, Stevens said.
The program will include a walking tour of downtown Frederick, a visit to Cunningham Falls State Park and a professional networking event at the end of the summer.
Businesses can also have their interns live on the Hood College campus in Frederick during their 10 weeks. The county government has reserved space for up to 15 interns to have their own rooms and two meals per day at the college's cafeteria.
Employers will pay $400 for their interns to participate in program workshops to develop their business etiquette, networking skills and ability to navigate the local STEM job market.
Employers will pay the county $3,300 per intern if they use the expanded program that includes housing.
Frederick County businesses must apply by April 28. Those interested in the housing program have to apply by March 31.
The 10-week program will run from June 3 to Aug. 12.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
