Jessica Fitzwater
Buy Now

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

An internship program for Frederick County's science, technology, engineering and mathematics companies is set to begin in June, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said during a press briefing Thursday.

The Discover Frederick STEM Internship Program is part of the county's response to its 2018 Growth Opportunity Strategy, which highlighted a need to connect with "young talent from across Maryland's higher education system, as well as a few select out-of-state colleges in targeted fields such as computer sciences, engineering and life sciences," Fitzwater said.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription