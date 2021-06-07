Frederick Municipal Airport is searching for its next manager following former manager Rick Johnson’s departure for a job at Hagerstown Regional Airport.
Assistant Airport Manager Andrew Moore will serve as the airport’s acting manager until a new manager is hired, Richard Griffin, the city’s economic development director, said in an email.
The manager job was posted Thursday and will stay open for 30 days, Griffin said.
Johnson was approved in May as the new director at the Hagerstown airport by the Washington County commissioners, according to the Hagerstown Herald-Mail.
Johnson had been the Frederick airport’s assistant manager before he was made the acting manager when the facility’s manager resigned in March 2016.
Griffin praised the job Johnson had done during his time at Frederick Municipal.
“Rick has done an outstanding job and has handled both the safety and expansion of the airport in a top manner,” Griffin said. “We wish him well in his new position at Hagerstown.”
Moore could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
The airport represents a critical part of the city and county’s economy, providing more than 1,100 jobs, $101 million in business revenue and $37 million in local purchases.
It houses about 250 aircraft, including the Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 3.
Frederick Municipal Airport is the second-busiest airport in Maryland and the main reliever for Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. In 2019, the airport had more than 95,891 takeoffs and landings.
The airport recently received a $4.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to relocate 1,900 feet of a parallel taxiway.
The project, along with an extension of the primary runway that was completed in 2020, will help expand the airport’s ability to serve the Baltimore and Washington region, according to a city news release.
