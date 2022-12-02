Frederick County is kickstarting plans to draw tourists to the area’s rustic roads and educate the public about their cultural and historical value.
County Executive Jan Gardner said the county’s Rustic Roads Program is intended to ensure safe travel along the roads and to preserve them.
“We can preserve Frederick County’s rustic roads in their natural and historic settings so future generations can understand and appreciate our rich agricultural history,” Gardner said in a press release on Tuesday.
The Rustic Roads Program was one of several recommendations in a final report from the Rural and Scenic Roads Advisory Committee, to which Gardner appointed members in 2020.
The committee recommended in its report that the county establish a rustic roads marketing program in coordination with the Tourism Council of Frederick County, including a mobile-friendly website, maps and a database of seasonal photographs.
The county’s Rustic Roads Program will designate as “exceptionally rustic” the 80 miles of roads that are part of the Rural Roads Program, which the county established 20 years ago. Most of the county’s rural roads are gravel or tar-and-chip-covered.
Roads the county designates as “exceptionally rustic” will have signs to educate people about the county’s rural roads network and its cultural and historical value, Gardner said.
The county will continue to maintain the roads following guidelines in the Rural Roads Program until the County Council passes legislation to establish a seven-member Rustic Roads Commission, which would oversee the designation and protection of the roads. Newly elected council members are expected to be sworn into office on Monday.
The Rural and Scenic Roads Advisory Committee has identified another 287 miles as “candidate roads,” which will be the top priorities for adding to the Rustic Roads Program.
Candidate roads must not have a posted speed limit above 35 miles per hour, average fewer than 1,000 vehicle trips per day, and be outside major subdivisions and areas that the county has designated for growth.
The roads will be eligible if they have scenic or natural features along them, or historical or cultural significance, Gardner said.
