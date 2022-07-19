Historical Train Car
Buy Now

A historic train car is displayed off of East Patrick Street on Tuesday. It will be moved from Frederick to the Walkersville Southern Railroad by truck on Thursday morning.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Walkersville Southern Railroad will be the new home for a historical C&O railroad car that is scheduled to move on Thursday.

The car is the home of a model train collection of the Frederick County Society of Model Engineers, a nonprofit organization. The train car is currently off East Patrick Street, across the road from Saputo Dairy Foods USA.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription