Walkersville Southern Railroad became home to a historical C&O railroad car, which holds a large model train exhibit, on Thursday.
The car is the meeting and presentation space of the Frederick County Society of Model Engineers (FCSME). The club has been around since 1966, according to long-time member Eugene D. Young.
The club originally had a space in a warehouse in Walkersville, but had to move shortly after all of the models were set up, he said. That was around the time he joined, Young said.
The club considered different options, including building a space or renting out another building. It decided to set up inside a rail car.
Young went with another club member to look at train cars in Baltimore, but they weren’t satisfied by the first set they saw. All of those cars were repaired passenger cars with seating, he said.
“We got to talking with the people that were showing us the cars. They told us that in the weeds, in the back of Camden Yards ... there are two old baggage cars,” Young said.
They saw the choices. One was a four-door car, in relatively good shape.
The other was a six-door car previously used to move thoroughbred race horses. It had a broken coupler, and was likely going to be used for scrap, according to Young.
Young had no idea how much a train car costs. As they tried to figure out how much to offer, they were told they could buy it for the scrap price. The car, valued at over $25,000, was theirs for $900.
The car stayed by the quarry on East South Street, off Interstate 70, until the club raised enough money to lay down track that it could stay on. The track was placed on land on East Patrick Street owned by Young’s family for generations, he said.
The car stayed there until Thursday. Its only previous move was a shift away from Carroll Creek in 1995 to allow for flood control.
They could no longer maintain the land, Young said, and sold it to a company that would build low- and medium-rent housing right outside Frederick.
“I’ll miss not being able to see the train car and walk right down to it anytime I want,” Young said.
FCSME and its rail car needed a new home.
Young said that for a long time, the club weren’t sure it would find a place to continue. One member thought it would be a good idea to contact Walkersville Southern Railroad (WSR), he said.
Wayne Kirchoff, the program director at WSR Museum, FCSME was given a home right in front of the museum, creating new interest in both the museum and the club.
WSR was the main contractor on the move, and covered most costs. It also provided FCSME with a new track to place the car.
Moving 75 tons — over 70 feet of car — was a three-day endeavor.
FCSME took care of preparing the location on Tuesday, making sure the ground was level and the site was safe.
On Wednesday, the car and wheel bases were moved onto three separate trailers — one for each wheel base — and one for the car. The wheel bases were taken to the site first, then the car, which was moved on Thursday morning.
The car arrived in Walkersville around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Young said FCSME will work with WSR to make sure the train car is open at the same times as the museum.
Moving forced the club to box up the model locomotives and secure any loose pieces. The club will have to set up the 56-foot-long model again in Walkersville.
Usually, the club has three or four trains running on the track at once, with a few others waiting at depots or train stations, Young said.
He estimates that the internal setup will be ready for display by Thanksgiving or Christmas, he said.
“You don’t rush it, we’ll put it that way. It’ll probably be ready before that. And we’ll be testing and running things,” Young said.
