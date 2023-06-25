Between the rows of lavender at Springfield Manor Winery Distillery Brewery on Sunday, Michael Causey pulled out a ring and asked his girlfriend of almost two years, Charley Hurley, to marry him.
She enthusiastically said yes and wrapped herself around him as people nearby cheered.
It was picture-perfect, and Causey knew that the lavender festival near Thurmont would be the perfect venue.
And most importantly, it was a complete surprise to Hurley, who was gleefully showing her new ring to attendees who watched the proposal unfold. He picked out the perfect ring, she said, beaming.
Hurley had bought tickets for the festival months ago since she loves lavender. The venue was perfect, Causey said.
"I knew I wanted to propose and looking at the pictures .... it was absolutely beautiful. We already knew our friends and family were gonna be here and it struck me. It's just kind of the perfect time," he said.
Hundreds flocked to the purple fields of lavender to take photos, smell the relaxing scent from the flowers that blanketed Springfield Manor and check out vendors who had an assortment of lavender goods.
There was essential oils, lavender lemonade, lavender-scented bath salts and bath bombs, lavender flower crowns and the famous lavender spirits Springfield Manor is known for.
The festival first began in 2017, after co-owner Amie St. Angelo realized she and her husband John St. Angelo couldn't hide the rows and rows of lavender on their property anymore.
Amie first bought the lavender in the early 2010s for her mother, who loved the flower. It was originally supposed to be only a few flowers, but the place Amie bought the plants from had 2,500 lavender plants that were ordered and never picked up.
So Amie bought them and took them home.
At first, her children would cut the flower and sell them on the street under a tent, like a lavender market, she said. But then, they began expanding.
"When we opened our distillery, we thought to experiment with the lavender in the gin and vodka and it's been really, really successful," she said. "It's been really unreal. It's been a great collection of great people."
Near the tents of vendors, Jennifer and Andrew Luke were perusing for their next activity. Andrew had a package of the lavender bath salts in his pocket.
Jennifer loves lavender, and always wanted to go with Andrew to see the winery and lavender fields. So on Sunday, they dropped off their two children with their parents to go enjoy the festival.
Jennifer was planning to buy more lavender to fill their home with the scent.
"With stressful mornings getting kids ready, you just smell that lavender and it relaxes you. You're just like, 'Yes, I'm ready,'" she said.
By the fields, Camille Ellis, Naja McAdam and Alicia McAdam were doing watercolor painting, laughing and talking among each other.
The three ladies, who are all family, have been trying to go to more events and spend time together, they said. They were planning to try all the activities at the festival.
Ellis was excited about the essential oils. Like Luke, and many of the other people at the festival, she loves the smell of lavender.
Alicia McAdam agreed. She went to a lavender garden in Williamsburg, Virginia, earlier this year, and wanted to buy more lavender at the Springfield Manor festival. Plus, the view on Sunday couldn't be beat.
When looking up and out from their watercolor paintings, the women could see the sea of lavender, with the little bees and butterflies flitting about. Behind that, the rows of grape vines reached up to the blue sky.
"The scenery is beautiful," Alica said.
