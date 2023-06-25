Springfield Manor Lavender Festival
Amie St. Angelo, co-owner of Springfield Manor Winery Distillery Brewery, explains the process that goes into making the distilled lavender hydrosol at the Springfield Manor Lavender Festival on Sunday.

 By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com

Between the rows of lavender at Springfield Manor Winery Distillery Brewery on Sunday, Michael Causey pulled out a ring and asked his girlfriend of almost two years, Charley Hurley, to marry him. 

She enthusiastically said yes and wrapped herself around him as people nearby cheered.

