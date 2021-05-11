John Fieseler has worn many hats in Frederick over the last four decades — radio personality, master of ceremony, historian extraordinaire and Rotary Club member.
This week, he’s hanging up the hat he has worn the longest, as the executive director of Visit Frederick, the county’s tourism council.
Fieseler has served in the executive director role for 23 years, although he has lived in Frederick since 1979 when he moved to take a job at WFMD. In the 1990s, he realized he loved Frederick more than he did radio and applied for the position at Visit Frederick, where he has remained since. His last day at Visit Frederick is this Friday, at which point his successor, former Frederick Keys general manager Dave Ziedelis, will step into the role.
“I was not involved with the search for my successor at all, but I was kind of tickled that they picked somebody who, like me, had already been involved in the community, who already knew a lot of the same individuals ... and had a passion for the community as well,” Fieseler said. “I think that’s what I was able to bring to the job.”
Fieseler’s peers say he is responsible for much of Frederick County’s success in tourism, including opening a new Visitors Center, branding Frederick County as a historic destination and working to implement a hotel tax. Not only do his colleagues speak highly of him, but he has also been recognized several times for his efforts by the Maryland Tourism Coalition.
“He knows his industry, he knows his work, and he does it with such grace and ease,” said Richard Griffin, director of economic development for the city of Frederick. “All of the local hospitality locations ... they all individually think the world of him for what he’s done in terms of bringing people to Frederick.”
In the early 2000s, Fieseler proposed a tax on hotel stays that would fund the tourism council and events in Frederick, rather than take money from the county budget. To this day, the hotel tax still funds about 85 percent of Visit Frederick’s costs.
The tax was divisive when Fieseler first proposed it, said Rick Weldon, CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. At the time, Weldon was serving as Brunswick’s city administrator and was working to bring more tourists to the town.
“He kind of took me by the hand and helped me understand that in a way that I felt like I really could understand and then could go out and explain it when I had to vote for creating a hotel tax,” Weldon said.
Kara Norman, the executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, agrees the hotel tax has had a huge impact on both the city and the county, especially for its residents.
“As a community, there is a lot more programming, activities and events that happen in our community because of that support that comes through the hotel tax, that [all of us who] live here get to benefit from and enjoy,” she said.
Before Fieseler’s tenure began, Frederick saw about 700,000 visitors a year. Now, that number tops 2 million visitors who spend an average of more than $1 million million a day, according to Griffin.
“As we were working on trying to renovate buildings [in downtown Frederick] and put businesses in, he was working on trying to bring people in from outside the area to help support and keep the cash registers ringing,” Griffin said.
Fieseler was a vocal proponent for the revitalization of downtown Frederick, which he said had largely already started when he began his post. But he was a key player in the design and construction of Carroll Creek Linear Park.
The park was first proposed by state Sen. Ron Young, who was Frederick’s mayor at the time, in the 1980s after two major floods damaged downtown. Fieseler followed the idea from its inception, when he reported about it on the radio, to actually seeing the park open in the 2006.
“A long time ago, Carroll Creek was basically the industrial backyard of a lot of downtown businesses and not looked at as an amenity,” Fieseler said. “ ... Now it’s an attraction, and at the Visitor Center, it’s actually one of the things people are most likely to ask about first.”
The Visitor Center, which opened at its location in 2011, is another one of Fieseler’s lasting contributions to Frederick. It used to be on Church Street, where the Downtown Frederick Partnership is located, which wasn’t in a prime location for people who were just arriving in town.
Fieseler said the new location on East Street has especially lent itself well to the growing development along Carroll Creek, down where McCutcheon’s fine fruit producers and Attaboy Beer are located.
“I would say in the past few years the most exciting thing ... that I’ve seen is just the amount of foot traffic now moving east of East Street,” Fieseler said. “People are crossing over and going to the breweries that are there along the creek and seeing the things that are happening.”
The increase in craft beverage businesses in Frederick County has been a big change since Fieseler began his role in 1997. Back then, he said, there were only three wineries in the county. Now, thanks to Maryland adopting new craft beverage production laws, wineries, breweries and distilleries are some of Frederick County’s biggest attractions.
“Maryland has made great strides in recent years and opened that up and supported it. In addition to that, the product has gotten better,” Fieseler said. “There are people that wouldn’t think of drinking a Maryland wine decades ago that now realized that they keep raising the bar and we have some really, really good wines.”
Helen Propheter, director of the Frederick County Office of Economic Development, has worked with Visit Frederick to market the county as a premier destination for craft beverage enthusiasts.
“We partnered on advertising, we partnered on attending events to sell the concept of Frederick County as a leader in the craft beverage industry,” Propheter said. “We created a joint brochure and it paid off.”
Fieseler has fostered the collaboration between the county’s various economic offices throughout his time with the tourism agency. He meets with Propheter, Griffin, Norman and Weldon on a weekly basis for a meeting they call “the bagel group,” thanks to their inaugural meeting taking place at a bagel shop. The collaboration is unique, Fieseler said — many other counties and states would view the other offices as competitors instead of teammates.
Weldon said Fieseler is the glue that holds the group together.
“When we’re working together and we’re sharing information about needs and gaps that need to be filled, we can make better strategic decisions about those limited resources to get the maximum value,” he said. “And I think other places are really shortsighted to not have that kind of collaboration that we do.”
Fieseler is planning on staying in Frederick after his retirement and continuing to serve in the Rotary Club. Being from the New Jersey suburbs, Fieseler said he was used to the community getting swept into the larger metropolitan area. But that has never been the case in Frederick, he said. It has its own sense of community that is separate from those of D.C. or Baltimore. It’s one of his main points of pride in Frederick, and one of many reasons he’s staying in town.
“I think as much growth and change as we’ve seen over time, that still remains,” Fieseler said. “There’s still that strong sense of [community] and pride in the community.”
