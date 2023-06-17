There were three Frederick County residents present at the 1865 event that would become the basis for the federal holiday Juneteenth, according to Avery Lentz, interpretation park ranger at Monocacy National Battlefield.
In Galveston in June 1865, Major General Gordon Granger read General Order No. 3, informing Texans that enslaved people in former Confederate states had been freed under the Emancipation Proclamation.
Lentz was speaking on a windy, cool morning at the Frederick County battlefield on Saturday, where a group of about 50 attended a tour about the history of the area to commemorate Juneteenth.
The Frederick County people who were in Galveston in 1865 were three African-American soldiers: Lewis Johnson, Abraham Stout, and John Johnson II, Lentz told the crowd.
Avery’s tour began with when the land was first farmed by settlers in the late 1790s, and covered a "road to freedom" to modern-day Juneteenth celebrations.
The battlefield area was once a plantation known as "L’Hermitage" and was owned by one family, the Vincendieres, from 1797 to 1827, Lentz said.
About 90 enslaved people lived at the village in the front of the property, near Urbana Pike, Lentz said on the tour.
The Vincendieres family “was known for being incredibly cruel,” to enslaved people, even facing the highly unusual event of an indictment from the state of Maryland for cruel treatment of the enslaved population on the land, Letz said.
A travel writer, Julian Ursyn Niemcewicz, wrote about the plantation, describing a “wooden horse,” that was used to torture the enslaved people, Lentz said on the tour.
People were suspended on a wooden beam with weights on their legs, while hanging over an open flame, for hours or days, Lentz said.
For years, Lentz said, there was little mention of the history of enslaved people at the battlefield area.
Without that history, “this just becomes one of the stops of a Battlefield auto tour,” he said. “We must remember to say their names.”
Lentz read the names of many of the people enslaved at L’Hermitage, including Janvier, Veronique, Francois, Kitty, Antony, and Shadrach, and handed out a list to tour attendees.
For those people, “survival was victory,” Lentz said, detailing how an excavation of the village found things like chicken bones.
Raising chickens or keeping gardens was “individuals within bondage finding autonomy,” Lentz said.
For Sheila Brown, the tour was a dive into what is possibly her own personal history.
Her husband’s family, Brown said before the tour, has passed down a story: One of her husband’s ancestors was enslaved in the Monocacy Battlefield area at some point before finding freedom and coming to Hopehill near Urbana.
Hopehill is a historically black rural community that was a refuge and potentially part of what land was given to Black Americans after the Civil War, the News-Post previously reported.
Brown, a retiree, currently lives at Hopehill. “You don’t feel like you were part of slavery ... Then you find out your family was,” she said. The tour, she said, inspired her to look more into history.
“It’s almost like you know them now. You're sad for them, but you know them, and you can feel what they went through," Brown said.
The tour finished at the site of the old railroad station Monocacy Junction, where enslaved people could sign up to fight for the Union, Lentz said.
One Frederick County resident, he said, John Combash, was enslaved at the Best Farm at Monocacy and fought for the union in the Civil War.
Combash, “started his life as property, and ended it as a free man, and somewhere in between, fought for his freedom,” Lentz said.
As for Juneteenth history, before the Civil War, Frederick County residents celebrated “Freedom Day," marking the end of slavery in the British West Indies in August in the 1830s, Lentz said at the tour.
Because of that holiday, what became Juneteenth celebrations after the Civil War took place in August, he said.
But they were eventually celebrated in June, by 1939, the last year the holiday was marked in Frederick County until 2006, Lentz said.
His “personal theory,” was that Juneteenth celebrations ended due to WWII and due to the of Jim Crow era, Lentz said.
“Our history, it’s bloody, it’s dark, but we can’t shy away from it,” Lentz said toward the end of the tour, which he finished by reading General Order No. 3, which was read in Texas in 1865.
For Todd Goodwin, a history teacher at Mount Wachusett Community College in Massachusetts, the tour was something he can take with him.
“We haven't hit the gift shop yet, but I always like to get one or two or three things to bring back to my classes to share and talk about.”
Sirad Hassan, Frederick resident and an incoming Ph.D student at Harvard University, said she attended Urbana High School and lives nearby, so she often passed by Monocacy National Battlefield.
“Driving by, I always wondered what the history is here,” she said.
“I think there’s a lot to be learned. This is just a taste of the history,” Hassan added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.