As the sun shined down on Gambrill Mill at the Monocacy National Battlefield on Friday, the park staff, visitors, park partners and representatives of public officials gathered to celebrate the unveiling of the battlefield’s newest trail and new extension of another trail.
Andrew Banasik, the park’s superintendent, thanked everyone for attending. The park chose to officially open its new trail on Friday to coincide with the National Park Service’s Founders Day.
What started as an idea several months ago to spruce up the battlefield’s trails evolved into a much larger project, Banasik said.
“They [the staff] really have done an outstanding job from planning and compliance and sign preparation and repairing and creating new trails, creating displays,” he said. “It’s really been truly a complete park staff and Park Service project, and I can’t be any more proud of everybody here.”
The park’s new trail, called Upper Gambrill Trail, is 1.6 miles long and is part of the Gambrill Trails loop. The park also celebrated a new 0.2-mile extension to the Thomas Farm Trail.
In addition, the park also revealed new signage containing detailed information about the trails, such as their width, typical grade and typical cross slope.
In the trails’ descriptions, the signs say if the trail surface is mowed grass or dirt. The descriptions also note if the ground may be uneven due to groundhog holes or exposed tree roots, as well as if benches are along the trail for people to rest on.
Banasik said the park wanted to improve its signage for accessibility purposes. The signs can help visitors better understand the trails and decide which ones they want to experience.
“Accessibility is not just a yes or a no, you can or you can’t. Accessibility is for everyone to figure out,” he said. “We are happy to provide that information ... so we can figure out and allow visitors to make their own choices about which trails they want to experience.”
Representatives of federal and state officials, such as the offices of U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and state Sen. Karen Lewis Young, attended to commemorate the new trails and signage.
Partners of the battlefield, such as the Monocacy National Battlefield Foundation and the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area, attended to show their support.
Elizabeth Scott Shatto, executive director of the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area, said her organization has watched visitation of the battlefield “increase exponentially” each year.
She said the new trail system will continue boosting park visitation, as well as connect individuals with the battlefield’s history.
The park’s website includes a timeline of the Monocacy area. Some of the pages on the timeline focus on Indigenous people who previously lived on the park’s land before European settlement, the creation of historical buildings on the land and the Battle of Monocacy.
Cindy Weller, a park visitor, took a hike along the entire Gambrill Trails loop and said she enjoyed seeing the new Upper Gambrill Trail addition. She was one of the many attendees who heard Banasik’s overview of the trails and signage. She said the entire project is “wonderful.”
“It’s another opportunity to explore history in Frederick County, enjoy its natural resources ... to see what Frederick County has to offer,” Weller said.
