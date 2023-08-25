Monocacy New trails
National Park Service ranger Nathan King stands next to new signage for the Monocacy National Battlefield’s Gambrill Trails. The park unveiled a new trail, the Upper Gambrill Trail, and a new extension to its Thomas Farm Trail on Friday.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

As the sun shined down on Gambrill Mill at the Monocacy National Battlefield on Friday, the park staff, visitors, park partners and representatives of public officials gathered to celebrate the unveiling of the battlefield’s newest trail and new extension of another trail.

Andrew Banasik, the park’s superintendent, thanked everyone for attending. The park chose to officially open its new trail on Friday to coincide with the National Park Service’s Founders Day.

