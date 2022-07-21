Does your health make traveling seem impossible? For many, summer vacation is the time to get outside, visit loved ones and celebrate shared experiences. Whether attending graduation, the beach or family reunions, the focus is on relaxation and connection.
Unfortunately, people experiencing severe illness, cognitive limitations or disability may temper their desire to travel, missing out on life-affirming events. Why? Travel, especially in a time of COVID-19, invites logistical uncertainty and increased complexity. It may result in dependence on others because of unfamiliar surroundings. Some may feel that their participation burdens their family. Others become focused on hypotheticals, wondering, “What would I do if …” — ultimately creating the perception that the risks are too high.
Even at home, where people have access to known care providers, navigating the daily demands of illness can be challenging. Planning a vacation, especially to an unfamiliar destination, can seem overwhelming.
While there may be some genuine concerns about traveling, successful travel remains feasible if we are open to possibilities instead of focusing on fears and limitations. Open communication, setting expectations, and researching the destination lays the foundation for a healthy, lower-stress experience.
Understand your motivation for traveling. Open communication is central to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to share both their hopes and concerns. The stronger the reason to travel, the easier it is to make peace with the effort involved. For example, you want to attend your granddaughter’s high school graduation. Still, you are uncomfortable because you’ll require a wheelchair. Not wanting to be seen as frail, you think it best to watch graduation online. To overcome this barrier, reframe the narrative: You haven’t seen her in two years because of other health issues. She is moving overseas to study abroad. You’re in good health despite using a wheelchair, which hasn’t been the case recently. Therefore, attending the event in person is more meaningful than the wheelchair is limiting.
Visualize the travel experience and set realistic expectations. Let’s say you want to fly to a friend’s wedding across the country. The flight, including two connections with layovers, takes 12 hours — not convenient but possible. Your challenge: The flight is one week after your last (of nine) chemotherapy treatments. A weakened immune system, the physicality of multiple connections and jet lag caused by crossing time zones are real challenges potentially detrimental to your health. If you’re committed to attending, consider a different itinerary:
• Arrange gate transportation
• Travel over a couple of days
It is easier to compromise before leaving. Being honest with yourself about your abilities is fundamental.
Do your homework. You know your needs best. Research your destination to identify obstacles and plan accordingly. Search national organizations for travel tips related to your particular illness. Ask your doctor to recommend a provider at your destination to call in an emergency. Join social groups aligned with your situation and learn from their experiences. Seek out a patient advocate knowledgeable in travel health to guide you through contingency planning.
I remind people that the most remarkable stories are rarely perfect. There is no one-size-fits-all in travel. You are the author of your story and get to choose your adventures. Traveling with illness or physical challenges can be overwhelming but also empowering. If traveling is a part of your story, remember your WHY. It fuels your desire to overcome limiting beliefs and mindset blocks. Set expectations to identify opportunities for compromise. Develop local knowledge so you’re comfortable navigating the unexpected. Trust that you’re capable of knowing when to ask for help, and embrace the journey.
