Fire In Ice
Ice carver Angelito Baban gets rid of ice shavings from the twin-masted sailboat he crafted at Everedy Square on Friday evening. The Fire in Ice celebration will continue on Saturday.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Dozens of people leaned forward toward the fire dancers in downtown Frederick on Friday evening, trying to catch even the smallest wave of warmth that wafted from the performers’ props.

With sub-freezing temperatures, it was literally Fire in Ice at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater.

