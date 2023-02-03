Dozens of people leaned forward toward the fire dancers in downtown Frederick on Friday evening, trying to catch even the smallest wave of warmth that wafted from the performers’ props.
With sub-freezing temperatures, it was literally Fire in Ice at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater.
Fire in Ice, the annual event that draws people to downtown Frederick with ice sculptures and fire performers, was spread out into two days this year to make it more manageable and safe, Downtown Partnership Marketing Manager Christine Van Bloem said.
It’s usually hosted on the first Saturday of February. This year's event will run on both Friday and Saturday.
“Part of our goal is to always be bringing people downtown to support our merchants,” Van Bloem said.
And though not merchants, Pyrophorics, a fire dance troupe, was back this year after not performing for Fire in Ice the past two years due to the pandemic. Pyrophoric dances using various weapons and props that are on fire.
They have always been a staple in Fire in Ice since the early 2010s, when they started performing, co-founder Sue Kemp, who goes by Soolah, said.
But fire wasn't the only thing featured on Friday. On North East Street, near Everedy Square, Angelito Baban was getting ready to carve a boat out of several large blocks of ice in front of a cold, cup-of-cocoa-clenching group of people.
Baban was originally a wood carver, but learned how to carve ice. It's a unique medium, he said. And Friday's weather was perfect for it.
Even though he's carved in front of an audience before, it always makes him a little nervous. But he was excited regardless, and knew he would be fine once he got in the zone.
Back at the Amphitheater, Kemp said that each of the performers in Pyrophoric have their own reasons for performing. But, most of them have a unifying factor, she said.
“Most of us are trying to spread some joy,” she said.
Christa Sperry was dressed as Katana from the video game Mortal Kombat — the group’s theme for this performance was video games — an outfit she begrudgingly admitted wasn’t warm enough for 20 degrees.
She appeared to be holding fireballs as she flowed to the Super Mario Bros.-type music.
Another woman was dressed like Mario, holding a fireball suspended with two strings. Given the cold, she was happy to see so many people come out to watch the group.
While Sperry loves to see people enjoy the performances, particularly if they’ve never seen it before, she particularly loves the children’s reactions.
“It shows kids like, yeah, fire is dangerous, but like, a lot of things in life are dangerous. Just learn to dance around it,” she said.
They've watched the Fire in Ice Pyrophoric performance for the last seven years, since some of Suite’s friends are in the troupe. One of their favorite parts is when the group uses the jump rope that’s on fire.
“We have high expectations, which we know they’re going to meet,” Sabrina Snuffin, one of Suite’s daughters, said.
Suite said she also likes to see the community come together for the event in general.
Vandira Bueno agreed. It was her second time watching the performance, and she was excited.
She came prepared, as well, and was stuffing hand warmers under her hat and onto her ears. She was there with her partner, Alex Vindas, and they ran into their friends Ellie and Evan Park.
For Vindas and the Parks, it was their first time watching Pyrophoric. Vindas has experienced the ice part of Fire in Ice, but never the fire part. He was hoping for a good performance.
The Parks had just moved to Frederick last year, and they loved the whole ambiance the city has to offer with Fire in Ice.
“We get to walk outside and go see it on a Friday night, but it really does draw people to celebrate like all that Frederick is,” Ellie Park said.
