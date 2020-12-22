While millions of Americans are still expected to travel for the Christmas holiday, despite officials requesting that they not, travel experts still expect a sharp drop in the number of people hitting the road and taking to the sky.

As many as 1.76 million Marylanders are expected to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 6, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. But that's about a 30 percent drop from previous years.

About 96 percent of those travelers are expected to drive to their destinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have urged Americans not to travel for the holidays to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced new requirements last week for people traveling out of Maryland and surrounding states.

On Tuesday, the Maryland State Highway Administration urged Marylanders to stay home for the holidays and only travel to make essential trips.

