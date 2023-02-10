Roddy Road near Thurmont was reopened Friday after a warning structure near a historic covered bridge was damaged by a vehicle Wednesday, according to a release from Frederick County government.
The wooden portal, which warns drivers if their vehicle is too high to go through the bridge, was struck Wednesday evening, according to the release.
