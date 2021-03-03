Seton

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton.

 Courtesy photo

Artifacts from Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton's life are being donated to the National Shrine in Emmitsburg next week. 

Seton is the first American-born saint. She was born in New York City in 1774 and moved to Emmitsburg in 1809.

The artifacts, which are being donated from the Sisters of Charity of New York, include Seton's rosary and crucifix, the brooch she wore on her wedding day and her bonnet.

National Shrine Executive Director Rob Judge said the artifacts help tell Seton's story by showing her relatability to people in need of spiritual heroes.

“The more she’s relatable, the more she becomes an example, an inspiration and a friend in heaven for those who visit the shrine or participate in our print and online programs,” Judge said in a prepared statement. “Mother Seton endured many of the challenges which we are enduring in 2021 and therefore provides hope for our nation and the world.”

This year is the 200th anniversary of Seton's death, and the artifacts will be used in a special exhibit at the shrine.

Later, the artifacts will also play a role in the redesigned museum, according to shrine representatives.

For more information about the artifacts and how the shrine is commemorating Seton, visit setonshrine.org.

