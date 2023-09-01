The National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg is scheduled to open its new museum and visitor center this month, with new interactive exhibits and special artifacts.
Located across the entrance of the Basilica, the new museum will repurpose the Daughters of Charity’s provincial house to feature three galleries that focus on the life of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, who was canonized as the first native-born American saint.
Two additional special exhibits will rotate out every six months with new topics.
One will focus on an area related to Seton. The other will focus on the Daughters of Charity, a national group of women dedicated to various ministries. One province of the Daughters of Charity is in Emmitsburg.
The project cost $4.3 million, said Rob Judge, the executive director of the shrine.
“Our mission is to promote [Seton’s] life and legacy to do it in a way that inspires people and draws them closer to God,” Judge said. “And that mission starts with being able to tell people about her life ....”
The new museum is scheduled to open to the public on Sept. 22. The shrine will also host a celebratory mass in the Basilica that afternoon, followed by a blessing and dedication ceremony.
The entrance to the lobby, where the visitor center will be, is the same entrance where the Daughters would enter decades ago, when there were 300 of them living in the house, Judge said.
The only difference will be that it will be enclosed with glass, he said.
In the lobby, the shrine is preserving the shiny marble floors and walls. Above is a circular stained-glass piece with greens, oranges and blues that will also stay untouched. Farther down the hall to the left are more stained-glass windows.
The gift shop and special exhibits will be to the right of the lobby. The opening exhibits will center around the needlework from the St. Joseph School and the apparel of the Daughters of Charity.
The three galleries of Seton are titled Seeker, Servant, and Saint to represent different stages of her life. They will be to the left of the lobby. The last exhibit will flow out to the Basilica, where people can then see Seton’s remains.
The galleries will have new artifacts the shrine obtained, like Seton’s shawl and bonnet. It will also have screens playing videos about Seton and her life, and interactive exhibits, like a screen with scans of Seton’s writings that people can flip through and read.
The shrine has been planning a new museum for at least eight years, Judge said. The current museum, in the basement, had exhibits dating to the 1980s, Judge said. The newest additions were from 2015.
Pictures and prints were starting to peel and chip from the older parts of the museum.
Serious plans for the new museum didn’t start until about four years ago, he said.
The shrine started raising money and working with architects, designing and redesigning the new space.
It officially broke ground in December.
With only weeks away from the final project, everyone at the shrine is excited, Judge said.
Lisa Donahue, the shrine’s research and exhibition coordinator, said everyone who comes to the museum will experience something new.
“Every person that comes here, no matter how many times they’ve been here, even daily mass goers, it’s the first time they’ve seen it,” she said. “So it’ll be like the first time for everybody for a while.”,
