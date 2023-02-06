Snow Riders
Melinda Hendrix of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, enjoys a snow tube ride down the slope at Snow Riders near Harpers Ferry on Monday afternoon.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

The snow tubing resort Snow Riders is now open for business near Harpers Ferry after a weekend cold snap allowed the resort to fire up its snow guns and lay down a base layer for its 12 tubing lanes.

The resort was initially scheduled to open on Feb. 11, but the weekend weather conditions allowed for Snow Riders to open Sunday evening — with friends and families of Snow Riders employees and contractors linking up with excited tubers who answered the resort's last-minute calls on social media, according to a resort spokesperson.

Snow Riders
Snow tubers make their way down a slope at the newly opened Snow Riders near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, on Monday afternoon.
Snow Riders
Riana McDowell of Martinsburg, West Virginia, enjoys a ride down the slope at Snow Riders near Harpers Ferry on Monday afternoon.
Snow Riders
