BG New Snow Park 2 -
Buy Now

Michael Martin, marketing director of River Riders in Harpers Ferry, stands at the top of a 900 foot long snow tubing park being built at their headquarters. The park will have more than ten snow making machines that will build a three foot base of snow before the park opens early next month. Tubers will slide down the hill and then step on the conveyor belt for the trip back up the hill.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A new snow tubing resort is expected to open near Harpers Ferry in late January or early February, according to a resort spokesperson. 

The resort, Snow Riders, will offer 16 tubing lanes that run around 900 feet long, said Michael Martin, marketing director for River Riders Inc., the resort's parent company.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription