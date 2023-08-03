Old South Mountain Inn
The former Old South Mountain Inn on Old National Pike, west of Middletown, near the Washington County line was purchased by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The department plans to turn the building into a visitors center.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has purchased the former Old South Mountain Inn, a historic commercial stone building, and plans to turn it into a visitors center.

The department acquired the building and 3.15 acres from owners Chad and Lisa Dorsey for $1.97 million, according to a press release.

(8) comments

Hayduke2

Sad to see the restaurant go.

gardenwhimsey

That location seems odd for a visitor center. I always think of such centers as being visited by people traveling through but I think that road is used by locals as a "back way" to avoid the pile-ups on 70. I don't picture many tourist taking that road on purpose.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Maybe many of you seen us their. We used to go their all the time.

dagriffin
dagriffin

Our wedding reception was there in July 2001 and we had booked it before the Dorseys bought it, but they were our hosts that day and it was a wonderful and memorable day. We wish we could have gotten back there more often. I hope the state does well by this property.

chris

It's a shame the restaurant has gone, of course, but I feel this new use will be a good fit. Glad that it's going to be saved and be accessible.

On another point: I find it counterintuitive that John Brown ever used this as a rendezvous point for his raid on Harper's Ferry; it being many miles out of the way and in the wrong direction. Everything I have read about the raid says that he marched his men from the Kennedy Farmhouse to Harper's Ferry more or less directly, which makes a lot of practical sense.

I do know that Brown's son Owen, escaping the raid with other survivors, made it to the Washington Monument area. Maybe that's where the connection lies. I have a feeling there was some creative journalism many years back that linked the raid to the Inn for some added spice and it has been repeated to this day. I'd be interested if anyone knows something solid about the tale.

Threecreeks

It’s sad that it will no longer be a restaurant but I’m glad that it will be preserved and be well used as a visitor center.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

It's a shame that the restaurant won't be there anymore. It was the place of our first meal when we moved here 30+ years ago.

DickD

My wife and I went to South Mountain Inn many times, years ago. The recent owners didn't seem to care much about restaurant business.

