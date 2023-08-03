The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has purchased the former Old South Mountain Inn, a historic commercial stone building, and plans to turn it into a visitors center.
The department acquired the building and 3.15 acres from owners Chad and Lisa Dorsey for $1.97 million, according to a press release.
The purchase, through Program Open Space, was finalized on July 18. Program Open Space is used to purchase outdoor sites for public use and conservation.
The department said it will “expand recreational opportunities and add interpretive exhibits about the Battle of South Mountain at the site.”
The area, near the Appalachian Trail, will be managed by the Maryland Park Service.
“Maryland is continuing to meet the growing need for more public spaces and parks by purchasing and conserving properties through Program Open Space,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said in the press release. “The addition of the Old South Mountain Inn property will add a historic gem to state lands near Boonsboro that already includes several popular parks in the South Mountain Recreation Area.”
“The new land will buffer the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, expand the area of South Mountain State Park, and provide more forest habitat for birds and other wildlife,” Land Acquisition and Planning Director Hilary Bell said in the press release.
The Old South Mountain Inn, founded as early as 1732, is one of the oldest restaurants in Maryland. The inn initially served as a wagon stop on the National Road, during which several presidents and Washington leaders visited, according to the Boonsboro Historical Society.
The inn was captured and held as an outpost by abolitionist John Brown on his road to Harpers Ferry in 1859. A few years later, in 1862, the inn became the headquarters for a Confederate general during the Battle of South Mountain.
After the Civil War, according to the historical society, the inn was converted into a private residence. It was sold in 1876 to Madeline Vinton Dahlgren.
The inn became a tavern again in 1925 and eventually became a restaurant in 1971, according to the Boonsboro Historical Society.
Chad Dorsey told The Frederick News-Post in 2019 that he worked as a busboy, dishwasher, prep cook, line cook, and sous chef at the restaurant before buying it in July 2001. He was head chef and his wife, Lisa, ran the front of the house.
“We fell in love with this property and are proud to have been a part of its history for over 20 years,” Chad Dorsey said in the press release. “We are grateful to the many patrons, supporters, and friends of Old South Mountain Inn and we are delighted that the property will be protected for future generations as part of South Mountain State Park.”
(8) comments
Sad to see the restaurant go.
That location seems odd for a visitor center. I always think of such centers as being visited by people traveling through but I think that road is used by locals as a "back way" to avoid the pile-ups on 70. I don't picture many tourist taking that road on purpose.
Maybe many of you seen us their. We used to go their all the time.
Our wedding reception was there in July 2001 and we had booked it before the Dorseys bought it, but they were our hosts that day and it was a wonderful and memorable day. We wish we could have gotten back there more often. I hope the state does well by this property.
It's a shame the restaurant has gone, of course, but I feel this new use will be a good fit. Glad that it's going to be saved and be accessible.
On another point: I find it counterintuitive that John Brown ever used this as a rendezvous point for his raid on Harper's Ferry; it being many miles out of the way and in the wrong direction. Everything I have read about the raid says that he marched his men from the Kennedy Farmhouse to Harper's Ferry more or less directly, which makes a lot of practical sense.
I do know that Brown's son Owen, escaping the raid with other survivors, made it to the Washington Monument area. Maybe that's where the connection lies. I have a feeling there was some creative journalism many years back that linked the raid to the Inn for some added spice and it has been repeated to this day. I'd be interested if anyone knows something solid about the tale.
It’s sad that it will no longer be a restaurant but I’m glad that it will be preserved and be well used as a visitor center.
It's a shame that the restaurant won't be there anymore. It was the place of our first meal when we moved here 30+ years ago.
My wife and I went to South Mountain Inn many times, years ago. The recent owners didn't seem to care much about restaurant business.
