Thurmont educators and parents involved in the PTA asked the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday to reconsider the fee that organizations must collect for the town from each vehicle they help park during the Catoctin Colorfest.
During the two-day arts and crafts festival — which brings thousands of visitors to Thurmont every year — local organizations like the PTA, scouting troops and churches offer parking at lots around town.
It’s a fundraising opportunity for the organizations, but also a chance for the town to bring in money to help cover the cost of hosting the event. Organizations purchase parking permits from the town and, this year, collected $4 from each vehicle parked in their lot. That $4 fee goes to the town.
In previous years, organizations collected $2 for the town for every vehicle they helped park. Since the fee went up in 2022, the town encouraged organizations to increase how much they charge for parking to avoid a drop in their revenues.
During the festival, which ran on Oct. 8 and 9 this year, 519 vehicles parked in the Thurmont Elementary School parking lot, said Christy Donnelly, treasurer of the PTA for the town’s elementary and primary schools.
By charging $15 per vehicle, the PTA took in $7,785, Donnelly said. On Friday, the organization will give the town $2,076 to account for the $4 town fee per vehicle.
“Don’t get me wrong, a profit of $5,700 is no small accomplishment,” Donnelly said. “However, we can’t help but feel the gross inequity towards our local PTAs, our children, our families and our school staff within our own community.”
Donnelly asked the town to consider lifting the requirement for organizations to collect a fee from each vehicle, and instead charge vendors more money to participate in the festival.
Mayor John Kinnaird expressed sympathy for what teachers have to spend out of pocket each year to get their classrooms ready and serve their students. His daughter is an elementary school teacher, he said.
But the complaint raised on Tuesday is unrelated to that problem, he said.
“The $4 you’re collecting is not coming out of your profit,” he said. Instead, it's money the PTA is collecting for the town.
The PTA wasn’t required to charge $15, Kinnaird said. It’s up to each organization to decide how much to charge for parking.
But $15 is already a lot for parking, Rachel Hamscher — a kindergarten teacher at Thurmont Primary School — said after the meeting.
Some drivers decided not to park at the elementary school when they heard the price, she said. That number would likely increase if the price increased.
Donnelly and her husband, Eric Donnelly, also expressed frustration that local organizations — instead of town employees — had to collect fees for the town.
The town lost almost $23,000 to host Colorfest last year, Thurmont Commissioner Bill Buehrer said. In hosting the event, the town is aiming to do something nice for its residents — not to make money.
Janine Smith, principal for Thurmont Middle School, told Buehrer she understood.
This year, the middle school helped park 177 cars and will owe the town $708.
“At the end of the day, as a principal, I just want to make sure I can provide every single opportunity for my students,” Smith said. “And I think most everyone here, we’re given a very small amount of money and try to make it stretch for as much as we possibly can. That’s all I’m doing here — is to advocate for $700.”
None of the board members voiced support for reconsidering the parking fee. However, the commissioners said the shuttle would stop by the middle school next year to transport drivers to the event, which might encourage more people to park there.
Town employees will share how much the town raised and spent during this year’s Colorfest within the next four weeks, Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick said.
