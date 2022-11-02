2022 Colorfest file
Attendees walk around at Catoctin Colorfest at Thurmont Community Park in October. The festival offered arts, crafts, food and vendors.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Thurmont educators and parents involved in the PTA asked the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday to reconsider the fee that organizations must collect for the town from each vehicle they help park during the Catoctin Colorfest.

During the two-day arts and crafts festival — which brings thousands of visitors to Thurmont every year — local organizations like the PTA, scouting troops and churches offer parking at lots around town.

