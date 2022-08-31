Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday agreed not to raise permit fees for vendors at this year’s Catoctin Colorfest, after finding the town’s cost for security, sanitation and transportation at the two-day festival increased by only about 3% from last year.
However, the commissioners plan to increase permit fees from $50 to $60 for craft vendors next year.
They didn’t discuss raising the $500 permit fee that commercial food vendors pay.
Late Tuesday night, the commissioners and mayor approved bids for security, buses, portable toilets and trash collection at the arts and crafts festival, which is scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9.
The board agreed to hire May Security Services of Frederick, which — for $19,080 — will provide 26 security guards, two supervisors and two relief guards. Last year, the board paid the same company $17,664 for security. May Security was the sole bidder this year.
The town will pay Rill’s Bus Service of Westminster $22,000 to provide nine standard buses and two wheelchair-accessible ones on Oct. 8, and seven standard buses and two wheelchair-accessible ones on Oct. 9.
Last year, the town paid the company $22,320 for 13 buses the first day and 11 buses the second day. Rill’s Bus Service was the sole bidder this year.
For $19,500, Key Sanitation of Dickerson was chosen to provide the town with 114 standard portable toilets and 16 accessible toilets. The same company will provide the town with trash pickup services for $3,150.
A separate bid by United Rentals was to provide portable toilets was $13,310. It did not bid for trash pickup.
Key Sanitation stipulated in its application that its trash services bid could not be split from its portable toilet bid, Thurmont Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick said.
The board also voted to hire Remsburg Family Partnership of Middletown for $7,498 to expand the senior center’s parking lot by nine spaces.
Other bidders included Pleasants Paving of Frederick, which estimated a cost of $19,237 for the project; American Asphalt, which estimated $23,880; and Ross Contracting of Mount Airy, which estimated $39,650.
