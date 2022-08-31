Colorfest in Thurmont 1
Thousands of attendees walk around the booths during the Catoctin Colorfest in Thurmont in 2021.

Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday agreed not to raise permit fees for vendors at this year’s Catoctin Colorfest, after finding the town’s cost for security, sanitation and transportation at the two-day festival increased by only about 3% from last year.

However, the commissioners plan to increase permit fees from $50 to $60 for craft vendors next year.

