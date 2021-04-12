The Visit Frederick Board of Directors has announced the selection of Dave Ziedelis as the tourism organization's new executive director.
Ziedelis has worked in professional sports and event management for 32 years, most notably as the general manager of the minor league Frederick Keys baseball team, according to Monday's announcement.
“As a past Board President and leader in the Frederick community, Dave is a familiar face that will be a tremendous asset to Visit Frederick for many years to come," Scott Wisnom, chair of Visit Frederick Board of Directors, said in a news release. "We are certainly going to miss John Fieseler and his tremendous dedication to Visit Frederick over the last 20 years. He won't be easy to replace. However, I'm certain we found the right person to honor John's legacy and continue the success of our great organization.”
Ziedelis has served on the Board of Directors of Visit Frederick for 16 years, 15 of which were spent on the board's Executive Committee. He is also a past president of the committee.
“I would like to thank the Board of Directors for bestowing their faith and trust in naming me as the next Executive Director of Visit Frederick," Ziedelis said in a prepared statement. "After serving for 16 years on the Board of Directors, no one has more respect and appreciation for John Fieseler than I do, personally and professionally – so this appointment, while tremendously exciting, is equally humbling for me.”
